Solayer (LAYER) Technical Analysis Today The Solayer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LAYER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Solayer's analysis below. Sign Up

Solayer (LAYER) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.05933 -- -0.91% -7.13% -36.02%

Solayer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Solayer across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 4 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.05928 0.05928 R2 0.05928 0.05927 R1 0.05927 0.05927 PP 0.05927 0.05927 S1 0.05926 0.05926 S2 0.05926 0.05926 S3 0.05925 0.05926

Solayer Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.37M $2.42 M $2.78 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.08 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Solayer Capital Flow Net Inflow LAYERUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.06 M 0.06 2026-08-17 -$0.04 M 0.06 2026-08-16 -$0.06 M 0.06 2026-08-15 -$0.02 M 0.06 2026-08-14 $0.03 M 0.06 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Solayer (LAYER) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Solayer price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume LAYER / USDT $0.05933 $0.05933 $0.05933 -2.83% 920.32K (USDT) Trade