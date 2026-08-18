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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Solayer, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Solayer, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Solayer (LAYER) Technical Analysis Today

Solayer (LAYER) Technical Analysis Today

The Solayer Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LAYER's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Solayer's analysis below.

Solayer (LAYER) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.05933---0.91%-7.13%-36.02%
Know more about Solayer Price

Solayer Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Solayer across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 10
Neutral 4
Buy 12
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 1Buy 7
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 3Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.05928
0.05928
R2
0.05928
0.05927
R1
0.05927
0.05927
PP
0.05927
0.05927
S1
0.05926
0.05926
S2
0.05926
0.05926
S3
0.05925
0.05926

Solayer Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.37M
$2.42 M
$2.78 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.08 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.08 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Solayer Capital Flow

Net InflowLAYERUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.06 M0.06
2026-08-17-$0.04 M0.06
2026-08-16-$0.06 M0.06
2026-08-15-$0.02 M0.06
2026-08-14$0.03 M0.06

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Solayer

Trade Solayer (LAYER) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Solayer price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LAYER/USDT
$0.05933
$0.05933$0.05933
-2.83%
920.32K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

LAYER-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LAYER
LAYER
USD
USD

1 LAYER = 0.05933 USD