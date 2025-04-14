What is Solayer (LAYER)

Solayer has built the largest Solana restaking platform to scale network throughput. Solayer is building a hardware-accelerated network to horizontally scale a single execution SVM machine into multi-executor clusters, connected via InfiniBand's RDMA technology for ultra-low-latency, high-speed communication. Solayer Network has shared security with Solana, leveraging restaked SOL.

Solayer is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Solayer investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LAYER staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Solayer on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Solayer buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Solayer Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Solayer, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LAYER? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Solayer price prediction page.

Solayer Price History

Tracing LAYER's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LAYER's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Solayer price history page.

How to buy Solayer (LAYER)

Looking for how to buy Solayer? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Solayer on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LAYER to Local Currencies

1 LAYER to VND ₫ 50,074.3089 1 LAYER to AUD A$ 3.085582 1 LAYER to GBP ￡ 1.464675 1 LAYER to EUR € 1.699023 1 LAYER to USD $ 1.9529 1 LAYER to MYR RM 8.612289 1 LAYER to TRY ₺ 74.307845 1 LAYER to JPY ¥ 279.45999 1 LAYER to RUB ₽ 161.192366 1 LAYER to INR ₹ 167.871284 1 LAYER to IDR Rp 33,099.995035 1 LAYER to KRW ₩ 2,773.996805 1 LAYER to PHP ₱ 111.276242 1 LAYER to EGP ￡E. 99.578371 1 LAYER to BRL R$ 11.443994 1 LAYER to CAD C$ 2.695002 1 LAYER to BDT ৳ 237.257821 1 LAYER to NGN ₦ 3,134.658377 1 LAYER to UAH ₴ 80.615712 1 LAYER to VES Bs 138.6559 1 LAYER to PKR Rs 547.78845 1 LAYER to KZT ₸ 1,011.328794 1 LAYER to THB ฿ 65.480737 1 LAYER to TWD NT$ 63.293489 1 LAYER to AED د.إ 7.167143 1 LAYER to CHF Fr 1.581849 1 LAYER to HKD HK$ 15.134975 1 LAYER to MAD .د.م 18.083854 1 LAYER to MXN $ 39.389993

Solayer Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Solayer, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Solayer What is the price of Solayer (LAYER) today? The live price of Solayer (LAYER) is 1.9529 USD . What is the market cap of Solayer (LAYER)? The current market cap of Solayer is $ 410.11M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LAYER by its real-time market price of 1.9529 USD . What is the circulating supply of Solayer (LAYER)? The current circulating supply of Solayer (LAYER) is 210.00M USD . What was the highest price of Solayer (LAYER)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Solayer (LAYER) is 2.0712 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Solayer (LAYER)? The 24-hour trading volume of Solayer (LAYER) is $ 213.95K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!