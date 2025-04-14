What is Lava Network (LAVA)

Lava is a protocol which coordinates traffic from AI agents, apps and wallets on every blockchain. Lava aggregates data providers and directs transactions and queries such as your wallet balance, based on the speed and reliability of the provider. The protocol has secured $3.5m+ in revenue, with chains and apps like NEAR, Starknet, Filecoin, and Axelar already paying LAVA stakers and providers $1m+ to offer ultra-reliable service. If blockchains are cities, Lava owns the roads.

Lava Network Price Prediction

Lava Network Price History

How to buy Lava Network (LAVA)

LAVA to Local Currencies

What is the price of Lava Network (LAVA) today? The live price of Lava Network (LAVA) is 0.04232 USD . What is the market cap of Lava Network (LAVA)? The current market cap of Lava Network is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LAVA by its real-time market price of 0.04232 USD . What is the circulating supply of Lava Network (LAVA)? The current circulating supply of Lava Network (LAVA) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Lava Network (LAVA)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Lava Network (LAVA) is 0.2028 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Lava Network (LAVA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Lava Network (LAVA) is $ 72.79K USD .

