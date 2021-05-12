PlatON (LAT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PlatON (LAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PlatON (LAT) Information PlatON, initiated and driven by the LatticeX Foundation, is a next-generation Internet infrastructure protocol based on the fundamental properties of blockchain and supported by the privacy-preserving computation network, with “computing interoperability” as its core feature. By building a computing system assembled by Verifiable Computing, Secure Multi-Party Computing, Zero-Knowledge Proof, Homomorphic Encryption and other cryptographic algorithms and blockchain technology, PlatON provides a public infrastructure in open source architecture for global artificial intelligence, distributed application developers, data providers and various organizations, communities and individuals with computing needs. Official Website: https://platon.network/ Whitepaper: https://platon.network/pdf/en/PlatON_A_High-Efficiency_Trustless_Computing_Network_Whitepaper_EN.pdf Block Explorer: https://scan.platon.network/ Buy LAT Now!

Market Cap: $ 21.16M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 6.65B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 4.5
All-Time Low: $ 0.000119769693151375
Current Price: $ 0.00318

PlatON (LAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PlatON (LAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LAT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LAT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LAT's tokenomics, explore LAT token's live price!

