What is lambda (LAMB)

Lambda is a fast, safe, and scalable blockchain infrastructure project, which provides decentralized applications (DAPPs) data storage capabilities with unlimited scalability and fulﬁlls services such as multi-chain data co-storage, cross-chain data management, data privacy protection, provable data possession (PDP), and distributed intelligent computing through logic decoupling and independent implementation of Lambda Chain and Lambda DB.

lambda is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your lambda investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LAMB staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about lambda on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your lambda buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

lambda Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as lambda, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LAMB? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our lambda price prediction page.

lambda Price History

Tracing LAMB's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LAMB's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our lambda price history page.

How to buy lambda (LAMB)

Looking for how to buy lambda? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase lambda on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LAMB to Local Currencies

1 LAMB to VND ₫ 1.22102442 1 LAMB to AUD A$ 0.0000752396 1 LAMB to GBP ￡ 0.000035715 1 LAMB to EUR € 0.0000414294 1 LAMB to USD $ 0.00004762 1 LAMB to MYR RM 0.0002100042 1 LAMB to TRY ₺ 0.001811941 1 LAMB to JPY ¥ 0.006814422 1 LAMB to RUB ₽ 0.0039305548 1 LAMB to INR ₹ 0.0040934152 1 LAMB to IDR Rp 0.807118523 1 LAMB to KRW ₩ 0.067641829 1 LAMB to PHP ₱ 0.0027133876 1 LAMB to EGP ￡E. 0.0024281438 1 LAMB to BRL R$ 0.0002790532 1 LAMB to CAD C$ 0.0000657156 1 LAMB to BDT ৳ 0.0057853538 1 LAMB to NGN ₦ 0.0764362906 1 LAMB to UAH ₴ 0.0019657536 1 LAMB to VES Bs 0.00338102 1 LAMB to PKR Rs 0.01335741 1 LAMB to KZT ₸ 0.0246604932 1 LAMB to THB ฿ 0.0015966986 1 LAMB to TWD NT$ 0.0015433642 1 LAMB to AED د.إ 0.0001747654 1 LAMB to CHF Fr 0.0000385722 1 LAMB to HKD HK$ 0.000369055 1 LAMB to MAD .د.م 0.0004409612 1 LAMB to MXN $ 0.0009604954

lambda Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of lambda, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About lambda What is the price of lambda (LAMB) today? The live price of lambda (LAMB) is 0.00004762 USD . What is the market cap of lambda (LAMB)? The current market cap of lambda is $ 78.40K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LAMB by its real-time market price of 0.00004762 USD . What is the circulating supply of lambda (LAMB)? The current circulating supply of lambda (LAMB) is 1.65B USD . What was the highest price of lambda (LAMB)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of lambda (LAMB) is 0.184101 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of lambda (LAMB)? The 24-hour trading volume of lambda (LAMB) is $ 54.74K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!