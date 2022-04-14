Lair Finance (LAIR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Lair Finance (LAIR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Lair Finance (LAIR) Information Lair Finance is the cross-chain liquid (re)staking gateway enabling users to compound yields while moving liquidity across L1s. With 66% of Kaia's TVL secured and 4M Line Consumer users onboarded, the protocol extends its ecosystem to Berachain for $BGT and $Bera restaking, alongside integrations with Story, Injective, and Initia. Official Website: https://lair.fi/ Whitepaper: https://lair-finance.gitbook.io/lair-finance/lair-finance-litepaper Block Explorer: https://kaiascan.io/token/0xd70c7d511560493c79df607076fb863f5c8a50b0 Buy LAIR Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.84M
All-Time High: $ 0.07
All-Time Low: $ 0.011299942035217156
Current Price: $ 0.01284

Lair Finance (LAIR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Lair Finance (LAIR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LAIR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LAIR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LAIR's tokenomics, explore LAIR token's live price!

Lair Finance (LAIR) Price History Analysing the price history of LAIR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore LAIR Price History now!

LAIR Price Prediction Want to know where LAIR might be heading? Our LAIR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See LAIR token's Price Prediction now!

