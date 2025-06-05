What is Lair Finance (LAIR)

Lair Finance is the cross-chain liquid (re)staking gateway enabling users to compound yields while moving liquidity across L1s. With 66% of Kaia's TVL secured and 4M Line Consumer users onboarded, the protocol extends its ecosystem to Berachain for $BGT and $Bera restaking, alongside integrations with Story, Injective, and Initia.

LAIR to Local Currencies

1 LAIR to VND ₫ 1,005.49615 1 LAIR to AUD A$ 0.0584613 1 LAIR to GBP ￡ 0.0278933 1 LAIR to EUR € 0.0332427 1 LAIR to USD $ 0.03821 1 LAIR to MYR RM 0.1612462 1 LAIR to TRY ₺ 1.5005067 1 LAIR to JPY ¥ 5.4896307 1 LAIR to RUB ₽ 2.9513404 1 LAIR to INR ₹ 3.2799464 1 LAIR to IDR Rp 616.2902363 1 LAIR to KRW ₩ 51.7749321 1 LAIR to PHP ₱ 2.1267686 1 LAIR to EGP ￡E. 1.8975086 1 LAIR to BRL R$ 0.2132118 1 LAIR to CAD C$ 0.0519656 1 LAIR to BDT ৳ 4.6704083 1 LAIR to NGN ₦ 59.8899719 1 LAIR to UAH ₴ 1.5834224 1 LAIR to VES Bs 3.70637 1 LAIR to PKR Rs 10.7782768 1 LAIR to KZT ₸ 19.494742 1 LAIR to THB ฿ 1.2467923 1 LAIR to TWD NT$ 1.1440074 1 LAIR to AED د.إ 0.1402307 1 LAIR to CHF Fr 0.0313322 1 LAIR to HKD HK$ 0.2995664 1 LAIR to MAD .د.م 0.3496215 1 LAIR to MXN $ 0.7321036

What is the price of Lair Finance (LAIR) today? The live price of Lair Finance (LAIR) is 0.03821 USD . What is the market cap of Lair Finance (LAIR)? The current market cap of Lair Finance is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LAIR by its real-time market price of 0.03821 USD . What is the circulating supply of Lair Finance (LAIR)? The current circulating supply of Lair Finance (LAIR) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Lair Finance (LAIR)? As of 2025-06-06 , the highest price of Lair Finance (LAIR) is 0.07 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Lair Finance (LAIR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Lair Finance (LAIR) is $ 75.06K USD .

