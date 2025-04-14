What is LayerAI (LAI)

LayerAI, Yapay zeka devrimine güç veren ZK Katman-2 blok zinciridir.

LayerAI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LayerAI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LAI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about LayerAI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LayerAI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LayerAI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LayerAI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LayerAI price prediction page.

LayerAI Price History

Tracing LAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LayerAI price history page.

How to buy LayerAI (LAI)

Looking for how to buy LayerAI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LayerAI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LAI to Local Currencies

1 LAI to VND ₫ 58.640967 1 LAI to AUD A$ 0.00361346 1 LAI to GBP ￡ 0.00171525 1 LAI to EUR € 0.00198969 1 LAI to USD $ 0.002287 1 LAI to MYR RM 0.01008567 1 LAI to TRY ₺ 0.08702035 1 LAI to JPY ¥ 0.3272697 1 LAI to RUB ₽ 0.18876898 1 LAI to INR ₹ 0.19659052 1 LAI to IDR Rp 38.76270605 1 LAI to KRW ₩ 3.24856915 1 LAI to PHP ₱ 0.13031326 1 LAI to EGP ￡E. 0.11661413 1 LAI to BRL R$ 0.01340182 1 LAI to CAD C$ 0.00315606 1 LAI to BDT ৳ 0.27784763 1 LAI to NGN ₦ 3.67093231 1 LAI to UAH ₴ 0.09440736 1 LAI to VES Bs 0.162377 1 LAI to PKR Rs 0.6415035 1 LAI to KZT ₸ 1.18434582 1 LAI to THB ฿ 0.07668311 1 LAI to TWD NT$ 0.07412167 1 LAI to AED د.إ 0.00839329 1 LAI to CHF Fr 0.00185247 1 LAI to HKD HK$ 0.01772425 1 LAI to MAD .د.م 0.02117762 1 LAI to MXN $ 0.04608305

LayerAI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LayerAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LayerAI What is the price of LayerAI (LAI) today? The live price of LayerAI (LAI) is 0.002287 USD . What is the market cap of LayerAI (LAI)? The current market cap of LayerAI is $ 5.49M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LAI by its real-time market price of 0.002287 USD . What is the circulating supply of LayerAI (LAI)? The current circulating supply of LayerAI (LAI) is 2.40B USD . What was the highest price of LayerAI (LAI)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of LayerAI (LAI) is 0.094676 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LayerAI (LAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of LayerAI (LAI) is $ 184.52K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!