What is LABUBU (LABUBUETH)

An IP collectible toy under Pop Mart that has become a global sensation.

LABUBU is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your LABUBU investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check LABUBUETH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about LABUBU on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your LABUBU buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

LABUBU Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as LABUBU, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LABUBUETH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our LABUBU price prediction page.

LABUBU Price History

Tracing LABUBUETH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LABUBUETH's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our LABUBU price history page.

LABUBU (LABUBUETH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LABUBU (LABUBUETH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LABUBUETH token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy LABUBU (LABUBUETH)

Looking for how to buy LABUBU? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase LABUBU on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

LABUBUETH to Local Currencies

LABUBU Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LABUBU, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LABUBU What is the price of LABUBU (LABUBUETH) today? The live price of LABUBU (LABUBUETH) is 0.0055 USD . What is the market cap of LABUBU (LABUBUETH)? The current market cap of LABUBU is $ 5.50M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of LABUBUETH by its real-time market price of 0.0055 USD . What is the circulating supply of LABUBU (LABUBUETH)? The current circulating supply of LABUBU (LABUBUETH) is 1.00B USD . What was the highest price of LABUBU (LABUBUETH)? As of 2025-06-18 , the highest price of LABUBU (LABUBUETH) is 0.013821 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of LABUBU (LABUBUETH)? The 24-hour trading volume of LABUBU (LABUBUETH) is $ 57.02K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

