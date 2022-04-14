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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on LAB, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on LAB, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About LAB

LAB Price Info

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LAB (LAB) Technical Analysis Today

LAB (LAB) Technical Analysis Today

The LAB Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LAB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about LAB's analysis below.

LAB (LAB) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.07993---28.91%-53.56%-98.08%
Know more about LAB Price

LAB Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of LAB across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 4
Buy 10
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 1Buy 6
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 5Neutral 3Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.08012
0.08011
R2
0.08011
0.08011
R1
0.08011
0.08011
PP
0.0801
0.0801
S1
0.0801
0.0801
S2
0.08009
0.0801
S3
0.08009
0.08009

LAB Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-4.12M
$1.52 M
$5.64 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$2.43 M
3-Day Active Sells
$2.41 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.29M
7-Day Active Buys
$7.69 M
7-Day Active Sells
$7.40 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

LAB Capital Flow

Net InflowLABUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about LAB

Trade LAB (LAB) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live LAB price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
LAB/USDT
$0.07995
$0.07995$0.07995
-1.00%
4.09M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

LAB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

LAB
LAB
USD
USD

1 LAB = 0.07993 USD