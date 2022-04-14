LAB (LAB) Technical Analysis Today The LAB Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into LAB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about LAB's analysis below. Sign Up

LAB (LAB) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.07993 -- -28.91% -53.56% -98.08%

LAB Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of LAB across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 4 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 3 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.08012 0.08011 R2 0.08011 0.08011 R1 0.08011 0.08011 PP 0.0801 0.0801 S1 0.0801 0.0801 S2 0.08009 0.0801 S3 0.08009 0.08009

LAB Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -4.12M $1.52 M $5.64 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $2.43 M 3-Day Active Sells $2.41 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.29M 7-Day Active Buys $7.69 M 7-Day Active Sells $7.40 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. LAB Capital Flow Net Inflow LABUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade LAB (LAB) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live LAB price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume LAB / USDT $0.07995 $0.07995 $0.07995 -1.00% 4.09M (USDT) Trade