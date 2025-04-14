What is Layer3 (L3)

Layer3 is the attention layer, decentralizing the engine behind internet giants via incentive and identity protocols. It acts as a universal connector between blockchain ecosystems, revolutionizing how they build community and distribute value with omnichain infrastructure. Users can discover and earn via perpetual incentives, quests, pre-token networks via launchpad, and a unified cross-chain identity.

Layer3 Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Layer3, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of L3? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Layer3 price prediction page.

Layer3 Price History

Tracing L3's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing L3's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Layer3 price history page.

How to buy Layer3 (L3)

L3 to Local Currencies

Layer3 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Layer3, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Layer3 What is the price of Layer3 (L3) today? The live price of Layer3 (L3) is 0.07314 USD . What is the market cap of Layer3 (L3)? The current market cap of Layer3 is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of L3 by its real-time market price of 0.07314 USD . What is the circulating supply of Layer3 (L3)? The current circulating supply of Layer3 (L3) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Layer3 (L3)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Layer3 (L3) is 0.1565 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Layer3 (L3)? The 24-hour trading volume of Layer3 (L3) is $ 72.97K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

