Keeta (KTA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Keeta (KTA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 162.87M $ 162.87M $ 162.87M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 437.12M $ 437.12M $ 437.12M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 372.60M $ 372.60M $ 372.60M All-Time High: $ 1.5318 $ 1.5318 $ 1.5318 All-Time Low: $ 0.08456738547527073 $ 0.08456738547527073 $ 0.08456738547527073 Current Price: $ 0.3726 $ 0.3726 $ 0.3726 Learn more about Keeta (KTA) price Buy KTA Now!

Keeta (KTA) Information As a scalable and efficient solution, Keeta serves as a common ground for diverse payment networks, facilitating direct interactions across multiple blockchains. As a scalable and efficient solution, Keeta serves as a common ground for diverse payment networks, facilitating direct interactions across multiple blockchains. Official Website: https://keeta.com/ Whitepaper: https://keeta.com/keetanet-whitepaper-20250312.pdf Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xc0634090F2Fe6c6d75e61Be2b949464aBB498973

Keeta (KTA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Keeta (KTA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KTA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KTA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KTA's tokenomics, explore KTA token's live price!

Keeta (KTA) Price History Analysing the price history of KTA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. KTA Price Prediction Want to know where KTA might be heading? Our KTA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

