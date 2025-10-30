The live Keeta price today is 0.4092 USD. Track real-time KTA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KTA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Keeta price today is 0.4092 USD. Track real-time KTA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KTA price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About KTA

KTA Price Info

KTA Whitepaper

KTA Official Website

KTA Tokenomics

KTA Price Forecast

KTA History

KTA Buying Guide

KTA-to-Fiat Currency Converter

KTA Spot

KTA USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Keeta Logo

Keeta Price(KTA)

1 KTA to USD Live Price:

$0.4092
$0.4092$0.4092
-6.78%1D
USD
Keeta (KTA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:35:19 (UTC+8)

Keeta (KTA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.4092
$ 0.4092$ 0.4092
24H Low
$ 0.4622
$ 0.4622$ 0.4622
24H High

$ 0.4092
$ 0.4092$ 0.4092

$ 0.4622
$ 0.4622$ 0.4622

$ 1.6916917214873683
$ 1.6916917214873683$ 1.6916917214873683

$ 0.08456738547527073
$ 0.08456738547527073$ 0.08456738547527073

-1.73%

-6.78%

-33.60%

-33.60%

Keeta (KTA) real-time price is $ 0.4092. Over the past 24 hours, KTA traded between a low of $ 0.4092 and a high of $ 0.4622, showing active market volatility. KTA's all-time high price is $ 1.6916917214873683, while its all-time low price is $ 0.08456738547527073.

In terms of short-term performance, KTA has changed by -1.73% over the past hour, -6.78% over 24 hours, and -33.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Keeta (KTA) Market Information

No.227

$ 177.86M
$ 177.86M$ 177.86M

$ 287.59K
$ 287.59K$ 287.59K

$ 409.20M
$ 409.20M$ 409.20M

434.64M
434.64M 434.64M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

43.46%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Keeta is $ 177.86M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 287.59K. The circulating supply of KTA is 434.64M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 409.20M.

Keeta (KTA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Keeta for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.029762-6.78%
30 Days$ -0.2298-35.97%
60 Days$ -0.0908-18.16%
90 Days$ -0.0908-18.16%
Keeta Price Change Today

Today, KTA recorded a change of $ -0.029762 (-6.78%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Keeta 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.2298 (-35.97%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Keeta 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KTA saw a change of $ -0.0908 (-18.16%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Keeta 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0908 (-18.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Keeta (KTA)?

Check out the Keeta Price History page now.

What is Keeta (KTA)

As a scalable and efficient solution, Keeta serves as a common ground for diverse payment networks, facilitating direct interactions across multiple blockchains.

Keeta is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Keeta investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KTA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Keeta on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Keeta buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Keeta Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Keeta (KTA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Keeta (KTA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Keeta.

Check the Keeta price prediction now!

Keeta (KTA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Keeta (KTA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KTA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Keeta (KTA)

Looking for how to buy Keeta? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Keeta on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KTA to Local Currencies

1 Keeta(KTA) to VND
10,768.098
1 Keeta(KTA) to AUD
A$0.621984
1 Keeta(KTA) to GBP
0.3069
1 Keeta(KTA) to EUR
0.351912
1 Keeta(KTA) to USD
$0.4092
1 Keeta(KTA) to MYR
RM1.71864
1 Keeta(KTA) to TRY
17.174124
1 Keeta(KTA) to JPY
¥63.0168
1 Keeta(KTA) to ARS
ARS$587.930376
1 Keeta(KTA) to RUB
32.834208
1 Keeta(KTA) to INR
36.287856
1 Keeta(KTA) to IDR
Rp6,819.997272
1 Keeta(KTA) to PHP
24.118248
1 Keeta(KTA) to EGP
￡E.19.31424
1 Keeta(KTA) to BRL
R$2.201496
1 Keeta(KTA) to CAD
C$0.568788
1 Keeta(KTA) to BDT
50.028792
1 Keeta(KTA) to NGN
592.181964
1 Keeta(KTA) to COP
$1,598.4375
1 Keeta(KTA) to ZAR
R.7.07916
1 Keeta(KTA) to UAH
17.182308
1 Keeta(KTA) to TZS
T.Sh.1,007.88006
1 Keeta(KTA) to VES
Bs89.6148
1 Keeta(KTA) to CLP
$385.4664
1 Keeta(KTA) to PKR
Rs115.819968
1 Keeta(KTA) to KZT
217.0806
1 Keeta(KTA) to THB
฿13.274448
1 Keeta(KTA) to TWD
NT$12.570624
1 Keeta(KTA) to AED
د.إ1.501764
1 Keeta(KTA) to CHF
Fr0.32736
1 Keeta(KTA) to HKD
HK$3.175392
1 Keeta(KTA) to AMD
֏156.658128
1 Keeta(KTA) to MAD
.د.م3.789192
1 Keeta(KTA) to MXN
$7.582476
1 Keeta(KTA) to SAR
ريال1.5345
1 Keeta(KTA) to ETB
Br62.922684
1 Keeta(KTA) to KES
KSh52.872732
1 Keeta(KTA) to JOD
د.أ0.2901228
1 Keeta(KTA) to PLN
1.497672
1 Keeta(KTA) to RON
лв1.796388
1 Keeta(KTA) to SEK
kr3.862848
1 Keeta(KTA) to BGN
лв0.687456
1 Keeta(KTA) to HUF
Ft137.360256
1 Keeta(KTA) to CZK
8.605476
1 Keeta(KTA) to KWD
د.ك0.1252152
1 Keeta(KTA) to ILS
1.3299
1 Keeta(KTA) to BOB
Bs2.827572
1 Keeta(KTA) to AZN
0.69564
1 Keeta(KTA) to TJS
SM3.76464
1 Keeta(KTA) to GEL
1.113024
1 Keeta(KTA) to AOA
Kz375.068628
1 Keeta(KTA) to BHD
.د.ب0.1542684
1 Keeta(KTA) to BMD
$0.4092
1 Keeta(KTA) to DKK
kr2.635248
1 Keeta(KTA) to HNL
L10.76196
1 Keeta(KTA) to MUR
18.647244
1 Keeta(KTA) to NAD
$7.07916
1 Keeta(KTA) to NOK
kr4.120644
1 Keeta(KTA) to NZD
$0.712008
1 Keeta(KTA) to PAB
B/.0.4092
1 Keeta(KTA) to PGK
K1.722732
1 Keeta(KTA) to QAR
ر.ق1.489488
1 Keeta(KTA) to RSD
дин.41.374212
1 Keeta(KTA) to UZS
soʻm4,930.119348
1 Keeta(KTA) to ALL
L34.221396
1 Keeta(KTA) to ANG
ƒ0.732468
1 Keeta(KTA) to AWG
ƒ0.732468
1 Keeta(KTA) to BBD
$0.8184
1 Keeta(KTA) to BAM
KM0.687456
1 Keeta(KTA) to BIF
Fr1,206.7308
1 Keeta(KTA) to BND
$0.527868
1 Keeta(KTA) to BSD
$0.4092
1 Keeta(KTA) to JMD
$65.426988
1 Keeta(KTA) to KHR
1,643.371752
1 Keeta(KTA) to KMF
Fr173.0916
1 Keeta(KTA) to LAK
8,895.651996
1 Keeta(KTA) to LKR
රු124.564572
1 Keeta(KTA) to MDL
L6.948216
1 Keeta(KTA) to MGA
Ar1,834.97556
1 Keeta(KTA) to MOP
P3.2736
1 Keeta(KTA) to MVR
6.26076
1 Keeta(KTA) to MWK
MK710.416212
1 Keeta(KTA) to MZN
MT26.151972
1 Keeta(KTA) to NPR
रु58.049112
1 Keeta(KTA) to PYG
2,902.0464
1 Keeta(KTA) to RWF
Fr594.5676
1 Keeta(KTA) to SBD
$3.367716
1 Keeta(KTA) to SCR
5.675604
1 Keeta(KTA) to SRD
$15.811488
1 Keeta(KTA) to SVC
$3.5805
1 Keeta(KTA) to SZL
L7.07916
1 Keeta(KTA) to TMT
m1.436292
1 Keeta(KTA) to TND
د.ت1.2038664
1 Keeta(KTA) to TTD
$2.770284
1 Keeta(KTA) to UGX
Sh1,425.6528
1 Keeta(KTA) to XAF
Fr231.6072
1 Keeta(KTA) to XCD
$1.10484
1 Keeta(KTA) to XOF
Fr231.6072
1 Keeta(KTA) to XPF
Fr42.1476
1 Keeta(KTA) to BWP
P5.48328
1 Keeta(KTA) to BZD
$0.822492
1 Keeta(KTA) to CVE
$38.79216
1 Keeta(KTA) to DJF
Fr72.8376
1 Keeta(KTA) to DOP
$26.274732
1 Keeta(KTA) to DZD
د.ج53.183724
1 Keeta(KTA) to FJD
$0.924792
1 Keeta(KTA) to GNF
Fr3,557.994
1 Keeta(KTA) to GTQ
Q3.134472
1 Keeta(KTA) to GYD
$85.657836
1 Keeta(KTA) to ISK
kr50.7408

Keeta Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Keeta, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Keeta Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Keeta

How much is Keeta (KTA) worth today?
The live KTA price in USD is 0.4092 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KTA to USD price?
The current price of KTA to USD is $ 0.4092. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Keeta?
The market cap for KTA is $ 177.86M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KTA?
The circulating supply of KTA is 434.64M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KTA?
KTA achieved an ATH price of 1.6916917214873683 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KTA?
KTA saw an ATL price of 0.08456738547527073 USD.
What is the trading volume of KTA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KTA is $ 287.59K USD.
Will KTA go higher this year?
KTA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KTA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:35:19 (UTC+8)

Keeta (KTA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KTA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KTA
KTA
USD
USD

1 KTA = 0.4092 USD

Trade KTA

KTA/USDT
$0.4092
$0.4092$0.4092
-6.80%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,997.32
$108,997.32$108,997.32

-2.24%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,855.00
$3,855.00$3,855.00

-2.45%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02244
$0.02244$0.02244

-39.00%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$189.59
$189.59$189.59

-3.63%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.2921
$2.2921$2.2921

-12.44%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,855.00
$3,855.00$3,855.00

-2.45%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,997.32
$108,997.32$108,997.32

-2.24%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$189.59
$189.59$189.59

-3.63%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5225
$2.5225$2.5225

-3.95%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18603
$0.18603$0.18603

-2.65%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02200
$0.02200$0.02200

+120.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003579
$0.0003579$0.0003579

+472.64%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0035704
$0.0035704$0.0035704

+3,867.11%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000139
$0.000000000000000000000139$0.000000000000000000000139

+54.44%

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.138366
$0.138366$0.138366

+47.90%

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.9375
$0.9375$0.9375

+33.92%

Zyphora Logo

Zyphora

ZYPH

$0.000002534
$0.000002534$0.000002534

+34.71%

RizzNet Token Logo

RizzNet Token

RZTO

$0.004857
$0.004857$0.004857

+29.24%