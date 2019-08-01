Kusama (KSM) Technical Analysis Today The Kusama Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KSM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Kusama's analysis below. Sign Up

Kusama (KSM) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $2.846 -- -5.89% -10.90% -41.82%

Kusama Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Kusama across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 2 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 2.8436 2.8433 R2 2.8433 2.8429 R1 2.8426 2.8427 PP 2.8423 2.8423 S1 2.8416 2.8419 S2 2.8413 2.8417 S3 2.8406 2.8413

Kusama Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.19M $1.63 M $1.82 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.05 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.14 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.16 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Kusama Capital Flow Net Inflow KSMUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 2.84 2026-08-17 -$0.02 M 2.88 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 2.93 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 2.92 2026-08-14 -$0.03 M 2.86 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Kusama (KSM) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Kusama price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume KSM / USDT $2.846 $2.846 $2.846 -1.31% 20.42K (USDT) Trade