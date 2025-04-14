What is Kusama (KSM)

Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment.

Kusama is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Kusama investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KSM staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Kusama on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Kusama buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Kusama Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kusama, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KSM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kusama price prediction page.

Kusama Price History

Tracing KSM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KSM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kusama price history page.

How to buy Kusama (KSM)

Looking for how to buy Kusama? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Kusama on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KSM to Local Currencies

1 KSM to VND ₫ 346,153.5 1 KSM to AUD A$ 21.33 1 KSM to GBP ￡ 10.125 1 KSM to EUR € 11.745 1 KSM to USD $ 13.5 1 KSM to MYR RM 59.535 1 KSM to TRY ₺ 513.675 1 KSM to JPY ¥ 1,930.5 1 KSM to RUB ₽ 1,110.24 1 KSM to INR ₹ 1,161.405 1 KSM to IDR Rp 224,999.91 1 KSM to KRW ₩ 19,203.345 1 KSM to PHP ₱ 769.905 1 KSM to EGP ￡E. 688.365 1 KSM to BRL R$ 78.84 1 KSM to CAD C$ 18.63 1 KSM to BDT ৳ 1,640.115 1 KSM to NGN ₦ 21,669.255 1 KSM to UAH ₴ 557.28 1 KSM to VES Bs 958.5 1 KSM to PKR Rs 3,786.75 1 KSM to KZT ₸ 6,991.11 1 KSM to THB ฿ 453.06 1 KSM to TWD NT$ 437.265 1 KSM to AED د.إ 49.545 1 KSM to CHF Fr 10.935 1 KSM to HKD HK$ 104.625 1 KSM to MAD .د.م 125.01 1 KSM to MXN $ 271.08

Kusama Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kusama, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kusama What is the price of Kusama (KSM) today? The live price of Kusama (KSM) is 13.5 USD . What is the market cap of Kusama (KSM)? The current market cap of Kusama is $ 220.88M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KSM by its real-time market price of 13.5 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kusama (KSM)? The current circulating supply of Kusama (KSM) is 16.36M USD . What was the highest price of Kusama (KSM)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Kusama (KSM) is 624.2654 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kusama (KSM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kusama (KSM) is $ 482.27K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!