Kaskad Price Today

The live Kaskad (KSKD) price today is ￡ 0.001384, with a 1.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current KSKD to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.001384 per KSKD.

Kaskad currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KSKD. During the last 24 hours, KSKD traded between ￡ 0.001357 (low) and ￡ 0.001414 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KSKD moved +0.14% in the last hour and -0.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 34.94K.

Kaskad (KSKD) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 34.94K￡ 34.94K ￡ 34.94K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 1.38M￡ 1.38M ￡ 1.38M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain IGRA

The current Market Cap of Kaskad is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 34.94K. The circulating supply of KSKD is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 1.38M.