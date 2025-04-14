What is Kromatika (KROM)

Kromatika Finance is a decentralized exchange (DEX) powered by Uniswap and Chainlink oﬀering its users an innovative, more user-friendly trading experience.

Kromatika is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Kromatika Price Prediction

Kromatika Price History

How to buy Kromatika (KROM)

KROM to Local Currencies

1 KROM to VND ₫ 147.461391 1 KROM to AUD A$ 0.00914409 1 KROM to GBP ￡ 0.00437076 1 KROM to EUR € 0.00506088 1 KROM to USD $ 0.005751 1 KROM to MYR RM 0.02536191 1 KROM to TRY ₺ 0.21882555 1 KROM to JPY ¥ 0.82791396 1 KROM to RUB ₽ 0.47428497 1 KROM to INR ₹ 0.49504608 1 KROM to IDR Rp 97.47456165 1 KROM to KRW ₩ 8.21570607 1 KROM to PHP ₱ 0.32820957 1 KROM to EGP ￡E. 0.29324349 1 KROM to BRL R$ 0.03358584 1 KROM to CAD C$ 0.00793638 1 KROM to BDT ৳ 0.69868899 1 KROM to NGN ₦ 9.24594021 1 KROM to UAH ₴ 0.23740128 1 KROM to VES Bs 0.408321 1 KROM to PKR Rs 1.6131555 1 KROM to KZT ₸ 2.97821286 1 KROM to THB ฿ 0.19363617 1 KROM to TWD NT$ 0.18696501 1 KROM to AED د.إ 0.02110617 1 KROM to CHF Fr 0.00471582 1 KROM to HKD HK$ 0.04457025 1 KROM to MAD .د.م 0.05325426 1 KROM to MXN $ 0.11576763

Kromatika Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kromatika, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kromatika What is the price of Kromatika (KROM) today? The live price of Kromatika (KROM) is 0.005751 USD . What is the market cap of Kromatika (KROM)? The current market cap of Kromatika is $ 461.69K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KROM by its real-time market price of 0.005751 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kromatika (KROM)? The current circulating supply of Kromatika (KROM) is 80.28M USD . What was the highest price of Kromatika (KROM)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Kromatika (KROM) is 0.09099 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kromatika (KROM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kromatika (KROM) is $ 53.17K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

