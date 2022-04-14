Kroma (KRO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kroma (KRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kroma (KRO) Information As Asia’s leading Layer 2 solution built on the Superchain and backed by Wemade, Kroma is the first OP Stack rollup with an active fault-proof system utilizing zkEVM, will transition to a universal ZK Rollup once the generation of ZK proofs becomes more cost-efficient and faster — using its original modular ZK backend library, Tachyon, and plans to push for a gamified Web3 experience, leveraging its strengths in gaming, consumer applications, the Asian market, and technical capabilities to foster true universal Web3 adoption. Official Website: https://kroma.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.kroma.network/ Block Explorer: https://blockscout.kroma.network/ Buy KRO Now!

Kroma (KRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kroma (KRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.79M $ 3.79M $ 3.79M All-Time High: $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 All-Time Low: $ 0.000999986827910333 $ 0.000999986827910333 $ 0.000999986827910333 Current Price: $ 0.003793 $ 0.003793 $ 0.003793 Learn more about Kroma (KRO) price

Kroma (KRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kroma (KRO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KRO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KRO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KRO's tokenomics, explore KRO token's live price!

