What is KREST (KREST)

Krest is peaq’s canary network - the world's first and only Economy of Things simulation network. krest is your home for socio-economic, technical, community, and governance innovation and experimentation within the peaq ecosystem. Launch dApps, DePINs, and tools for the Economy of Things and assess their impact in a live environment on a public blockchain network, without running the risk of causing real-world harm.

KREST is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KREST investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KREST staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about KREST on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KREST buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KREST Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KREST, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KREST? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our KREST price prediction page.

KREST Price History

Tracing KREST's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KREST's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KREST price history page.

How to buy KREST (KREST)

Looking for how to buy KREST? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KREST on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KREST to Local Currencies

1 KREST to VND ₫ 248.7177 1 KREST to AUD A$ 0.015423 1 KREST to GBP ￡ 0.007372 1 KREST to EUR € 0.008536 1 KREST to USD $ 0.0097 1 KREST to MYR RM 0.042777 1 KREST to TRY ₺ 0.369085 1 KREST to JPY ¥ 1.396412 1 KREST to RUB ₽ 0.799959 1 KREST to INR ₹ 0.834976 1 KREST to IDR Rp 164.406755 1 KREST to KRW ₩ 13.857129 1 KREST to PHP ₱ 0.553579 1 KREST to EGP ￡E. 0.494603 1 KREST to BRL R$ 0.056648 1 KREST to CAD C$ 0.013386 1 KREST to BDT ৳ 1.178453 1 KREST to NGN ₦ 15.594787 1 KREST to UAH ₴ 0.400416 1 KREST to VES Bs 0.6887 1 KREST to PKR Rs 2.72085 1 KREST to KZT ₸ 5.023242 1 KREST to THB ฿ 0.326599 1 KREST to TWD NT$ 0.315347 1 KREST to AED د.إ 0.035599 1 KREST to CHF Fr 0.007954 1 KREST to HKD HK$ 0.075175 1 KREST to MAD .د.م 0.089822 1 KREST to MXN $ 0.195261

KREST Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KREST, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KREST What is the price of KREST (KREST) today? The live price of KREST (KREST) is 0.0097 USD . What is the market cap of KREST (KREST)? The current market cap of KREST is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KREST by its real-time market price of 0.0097 USD . What is the circulating supply of KREST (KREST)? The current circulating supply of KREST (KREST) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of KREST (KREST)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of KREST (KREST) is 1.49999 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KREST (KREST)? The 24-hour trading volume of KREST (KREST) is $ 1.45K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!