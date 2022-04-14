Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Keep3rV1 (KP3R), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Information Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs. The scope of Keep3r network is not to manage these jobs themselves, but to allow contracts to register as jobs for keepers, and keepers to register themselves as available to perform jobs. Official Website: https://keep3r.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.keep3r.network/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/3a2VW9t5N6p4baMW3M6yLH1UJ9imMt7VsyUk6ouXPVLq Buy KP3R Now!

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Keep3rV1 (KP3R), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.34M $ 2.34M $ 2.34M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 425.18K $ 425.18K $ 425.18K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 2,063.04 $ 2,063.04 $ 2,063.04 All-Time Low: $ 4.233424259981904 $ 4.233424259981904 $ 4.233424259981904 Current Price: $ 5.499 $ 5.499 $ 5.499 Learn more about Keep3rV1 (KP3R) price

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KP3R tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KP3R tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KP3R's tokenomics, explore KP3R token's live price!

How to Buy KP3R Interested in adding Keep3rV1 (KP3R) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KP3R, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy KP3R on MEXC now!

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price History Analysing the price history of KP3R helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KP3R Price History now!

KP3R Price Prediction Want to know where KP3R might be heading? Our KP3R price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KP3R token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!