Kori The Pom (KORI) Tokenomics

Kori The Pom (KORI) Information A dog that’s gone viral on TikTok with over a million followers. Official Website: https://www.pomkori.fun Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HtTYHz1Kf3rrQo6AqDLmss7gq5WrkWAaXn3tupUZbonk Buy KORI Now!

Kori The Pom (KORI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.05M
All-Time High: $ 0.060189
All-Time Low: $ 0.001561427322711944
Current Price: $ 0.023053

Kori The Pom (KORI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kori The Pom (KORI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KORI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KORI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KORI's tokenomics, explore KORI token's live price!

Kori The Pom (KORI) Price History
Analysing the price history of KORI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

KORI Price Prediction
Want to know where KORI might be heading? Our KORI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

