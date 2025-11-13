CyberKongz have paved the way for NFT projects and the concept of utility; pioneering innovations such as ERC-20 pair, smart contract protection, second collection utility, and more. The project is aimed at web3 enthusiasts with a passion for NFTs and DeFi。 CyberKongz have partnered with huge web2 brands such adidas and Kawada (nanoblocks), launching sell out physical and digital products