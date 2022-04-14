Koma Inu (KOMA) Technical Analysis Today The Koma Inu Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KOMA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Koma Inu's analysis below. Sign Up

Koma Inu (KOMA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01456 -- +7.61% +99.45% +103.35%

Koma Inu Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Koma Inu across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 3 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 0 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.014637 0.01462 R2 0.01462 0.014611 R1 0.014612 0.014605 PP 0.014595 0.014595 S1 0.014587 0.014586 S2 0.01457 0.01458 S3 0.014562 0.01457

Koma Inu Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.11M $6.62 M $7.73 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.41 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.42 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.77 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.75 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Koma Inu Capital Flow Net Inflow KOMAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Koma Inu (KOMA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Koma Inu price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume KOMA / USDT $0.01456 $0.01456 $0.01456 +2.39% 2.07M (USDT) Trade