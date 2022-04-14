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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Koma Inu, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Koma Inu, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Koma Inu (KOMA) Technical Analysis Today

Koma Inu (KOMA) Technical Analysis Today

The Koma Inu Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KOMA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Koma Inu's analysis below.

Koma Inu (KOMA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01456--+7.61%+99.45%+103.35%
Know more about Koma Inu Price

Koma Inu Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Koma Inu across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 3
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 3Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.014637
0.01462
R2
0.01462
0.014611
R1
0.014612
0.014605
PP
0.014595
0.014595
S1
0.014587
0.014586
S2
0.01457
0.01458
S3
0.014562
0.01457

Koma Inu Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.11M
$6.62 M
$7.73 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.41 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.42 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.77 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.75 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Koma Inu Capital Flow

Net InflowKOMAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Koma Inu

Trade Koma Inu (KOMA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Koma Inu price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KOMA/USDT
$0.01456
$0.01456$0.01456
+2.39%
2.07M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

KOMA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KOMA
KOMA
USD
USD

1 KOMA = 0.01456 USD