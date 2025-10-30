The live KoKoK The Roach price today is 0.01962 USD. Track real-time KOKOK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KOKOK price trend easily at MEXC now.The live KoKoK The Roach price today is 0.01962 USD. Track real-time KOKOK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KOKOK price trend easily at MEXC now.

KoKoK The Roach Price(KOKOK)

$0.01962
-1.40%1D
KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Live Price Chart
KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.01934
24H Low
$ 0.02012
24H High

$ 0.01934
$ 0.02012
--
--
-0.11%

-1.40%

-3.78%

-3.78%

KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) real-time price is $ 0.01962. Over the past 24 hours, KOKOK traded between a low of $ 0.01934 and a high of $ 0.02012, showing active market volatility. KOKOK's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, KOKOK has changed by -0.11% over the past hour, -1.40% over 24 hours, and -3.78% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Market Information

$ 57.06K
$ 0.00
--
--
SOL

The current Market Cap of KoKoK The Roach is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 57.06K. The circulating supply of KOKOK is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Price History USD

Track the price changes of KoKoK The Roach for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002786-1.40%
30 Days$ -0.00713-26.66%
60 Days$ -0.0463-70.24%
90 Days$ -0.08988-82.09%
KoKoK The Roach Price Change Today

Today, KOKOK recorded a change of $ -0.0002786 (-1.40%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KoKoK The Roach 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00713 (-26.66%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KoKoK The Roach 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KOKOK saw a change of $ -0.0463 (-70.24%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KoKoK The Roach 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.08988 (-82.09%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK)?

Check out the KoKoK The Roach Price History page now.

What is KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK)

KOKOK symbolizes the toughest “cockroach trader” in the crypto market, fearless amid market fluctuations, built on the Solana ecosystem.

KoKoK The Roach is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KoKoK The Roach investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KOKOK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about KoKoK The Roach on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KoKoK The Roach buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KoKoK The Roach Price Prediction (USD)

How much will KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for KoKoK The Roach.

Check the KoKoK The Roach price prediction now!

KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KOKOK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK)

Looking for how to buy KoKoK The Roach? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KoKoK The Roach on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

For a more in-depth understanding of KoKoK The Roach, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KoKoK The Roach

How much is KoKoK The Roach (KOKOK) worth today?
The live KOKOK price in USD is 0.01962 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KOKOK to USD price?
The current price of KOKOK to USD is $ 0.01962. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of KoKoK The Roach?
The market cap for KOKOK is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KOKOK?
The circulating supply of KOKOK is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KOKOK?
KOKOK achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KOKOK?
KOKOK saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of KOKOK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KOKOK is $ 57.06K USD.
Will KOKOK go higher this year?
KOKOK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KOKOK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

