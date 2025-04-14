What is KOI (KOI)

Koi is the largest native DeFi protocol on zkSync. Koi offers an AMM DEX w/ stable pools, yield, and bond platform as well as a robust ve DAO model that incorporates profit sharing and platform airdrops from its launchpad and ecosystem partners.

KOI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KOI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KOI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about KOI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KOI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KOI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KOI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KOI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our KOI price prediction page.

KOI Price History

Tracing KOI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KOI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KOI price history page.

How to buy KOI (KOI)

Looking for how to buy KOI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KOI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KOI to Local Currencies

1 KOI to VND ₫ 45.435852 1 KOI to AUD A$ 0.00279976 1 KOI to GBP ￡ 0.001329 1 KOI to EUR € 0.00155936 1 KOI to USD $ 0.001772 1 KOI to MYR RM 0.00781452 1 KOI to TRY ₺ 0.06738916 1 KOI to JPY ¥ 0.25360864 1 KOI to RUB ₽ 0.14572928 1 KOI to INR ₹ 0.1524806 1 KOI to IDR Rp 30.0338938 1 KOI to KRW ₩ 2.52061684 1 KOI to PHP ₱ 0.1010926 1 KOI to EGP ￡E. 0.09035428 1 KOI to BRL R$ 0.01038392 1 KOI to CAD C$ 0.00246308 1 KOI to BDT ৳ 0.21528028 1 KOI to NGN ₦ 2.84429036 1 KOI to UAH ₴ 0.07314816 1 KOI to VES Bs 0.125812 1 KOI to PKR Rs 0.497046 1 KOI to KZT ₸ 0.91764792 1 KOI to THB ฿ 0.05952148 1 KOI to TWD NT$ 0.05737736 1 KOI to AED د.إ 0.00650324 1 KOI to CHF Fr 0.00143532 1 KOI to HKD HK$ 0.013733 1 KOI to MAD .د.م 0.01640872 1 KOI to MXN $ 0.0356172

KOI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KOI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KOI What is the price of KOI (KOI) today? The live price of KOI (KOI) is 0.001772 USD . What is the market cap of KOI (KOI)? The current market cap of KOI is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KOI by its real-time market price of 0.001772 USD . What is the circulating supply of KOI (KOI)? The current circulating supply of KOI (KOI) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of KOI (KOI)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of KOI (KOI) is 0.10245 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KOI (KOI)? The 24-hour trading volume of KOI (KOI) is $ 9.90 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!