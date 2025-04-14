KOI Protocol Logo

$0.001512
+4.56%(1D)

KOAI Live Price Data & Information

The current price of KOI Protocol (KOAI) today is 0.001512 USD with a current market cap of $ 124.32K USD. KOAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KOI Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 290.18 USD
- KOI Protocol price change within the day is +4.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 82.22M USD

KOAI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of KOI Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00006594+4.56%
30 Days$ +0.000126+9.09%
60 Days$ +0.000175+13.08%
90 Days$ +0.000473+45.52%
KOI Protocol Price Change Today

Today, KOAI recorded a change of $ +0.00006594 (+4.56%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KOI Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000126 (+9.09%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KOI Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KOAI saw a change of $ +0.000175 (+13.08%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KOI Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000473 (+45.52%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

KOAI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of KOI Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.001437
$ 0.001512
$ 0.025
$ 0.025$ 0.025

+0.73%

+4.56%

+14.45%

KOAI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 124.32K
$ 124.32K$ 124.32K

$ 290.18
$ 290.18$ 290.18

82.22M
82.22M 82.22M

What is KOI Protocol (KOAI)

A native extension directly ontop of Twitter to power a retail network focused on onboarding mass users through a gameified token economy.

KOI Protocol Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KOI Protocol, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

KOI Protocol Price History

Tracing KOAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KOAI's potential future trajectory.

How to buy KOI Protocol (KOAI)

KOAI to Local Currencies

1 KOAI to VND
38.769192
1 KOAI to AUD
A$0.00238896
1 KOAI to GBP
0.001134
1 KOAI to EUR
0.00131544
1 KOAI to USD
$0.001512
1 KOAI to MYR
RM0.00666792
1 KOAI to TRY
0.0575316
1 KOAI to JPY
¥0.216216
1 KOAI to RUB
0.12434688
1 KOAI to INR
0.13007736
1 KOAI to IDR
Rp25.19998992
1 KOAI to KRW
2.15077464
1 KOAI to PHP
0.08622936
1 KOAI to EGP
￡E.0.07709688
1 KOAI to BRL
R$0.00883008
1 KOAI to CAD
C$0.00208656
1 KOAI to BDT
0.18369288
1 KOAI to NGN
2.42695656
1 KOAI to UAH
0.06241536
1 KOAI to VES
Bs0.107352
1 KOAI to PKR
Rs0.424116
1 KOAI to KZT
0.78300432
1 KOAI to THB
฿0.05074272
1 KOAI to TWD
NT$0.04897368
1 KOAI to AED
د.إ0.00554904
1 KOAI to CHF
Fr0.00122472
1 KOAI to HKD
HK$0.011718
1 KOAI to MAD
.د.م0.01400112
1 KOAI to MXN
$0.03036096

KOI Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KOI Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official KOI Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KOI Protocol

