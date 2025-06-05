What is Kingnet AI (KNET)

$KNET is the native token launched by KINGNET AI Laboratory, powering a multi-agent, natural language-based game development platform. On this platform, users can simply input natural language instructions to complete the entire process from asset generation to a playable prototype—dramatically simplifying game development and unlocking creative potential.

Kingnet AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kingnet AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

Kingnet AI Price History

Tracing KNET's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy Kingnet AI (KNET)

KNET to Local Currencies

Kingnet AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kingnet AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kingnet AI What is the price of Kingnet AI (KNET) today? The live price of Kingnet AI (KNET) is 0.006352 USD . What is the market cap of Kingnet AI (KNET)? The current market cap of Kingnet AI is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KNET by its real-time market price of 0.006352 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kingnet AI (KNET)? The current circulating supply of Kingnet AI (KNET) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Kingnet AI (KNET)? As of 2025-06-06 , the highest price of Kingnet AI (KNET) is 0.02591 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kingnet AI (KNET)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kingnet AI (KNET) is $ 57.70K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

