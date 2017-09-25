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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Kyber Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Kyber Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Kyber Network (KNC) Technical Analysis Today

Kyber Network (KNC) Technical Analysis Today

The Kyber Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KNC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Kyber Network's analysis below.

Kyber Network (KNC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0996---3.68%-9.62%-29.12%
Know more about Kyber Network Price

Kyber Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Kyber Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 4
Neutral 5
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 5Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0995
0.0994
R2
0.0994
0.0994
R1
0.0994
0.0994
PP
0.0993
0.0993
S1
0.0993
0.0993
S2
0.0992
0.0993
S3
0.0992
0.0992

Kyber Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.33M
$9.46 M
$9.79 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Kyber Network Capital Flow

Net InflowKNCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.01 M0.10
2026-08-17$0.02 M0.10
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.10
2026-08-15$0.02 M0.10
2026-08-14$0.01 M0.10

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Kyber Network

Trade Kyber Network (KNC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Kyber Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KNC/USDT
$0.0996
$0.0996$0.0996
-1.67%
509.32K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

KNC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KNC
KNC
USD
USD

1 KNC = 0.0995 USD