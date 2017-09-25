Kyber Network (KNC) Technical Analysis Today The Kyber Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KNC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Kyber Network's analysis below. Sign Up

Kyber Network (KNC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0996 -- -3.68% -9.62% -29.12%

Kyber Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Kyber Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 4 Neutral 5 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 5 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0995 0.0994 R2 0.0994 0.0994 R1 0.0994 0.0994 PP 0.0993 0.0993 S1 0.0993 0.0993 S2 0.0992 0.0993 S3 0.0992 0.0992

Kyber Network Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.33M $9.46 M $9.79 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.01 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.03 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Kyber Network Capital Flow Net Inflow KNCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.01 M 0.10 2026-08-17 $0.02 M 0.10 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.10 2026-08-15 $0.02 M 0.10 2026-08-14 $0.01 M 0.10 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Kyber Network (KNC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Kyber Network price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume KNC / USDT $0.0996 $0.0996 $0.0996 -1.67% 509.32K (USDT) Trade