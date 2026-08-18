Kamino (KMNO) Technical Analysis Today The Kamino Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KMNO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Kamino's analysis below. Sign Up

Kamino (KMNO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01794 -- -0.28% -1.86% -10.84%

Kamino Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Kamino across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0179 0.0179 R2 0.0179 0.01789 R1 0.01789 0.01789 PP 0.01789 0.01789 S1 0.01788 0.01788 S2 0.01788 0.01788 S3 0.01787 0.01788

Kamino Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.53M $2.99 M $3.52 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.05 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.12 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Kamino Capital Flow Net Inflow KMNOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 0.02 2026-08-17 -$0.04 M 0.02 2026-08-16 -$0.05 M 0.02 2026-08-15 -$0.06 M 0.02 2026-08-14 -$0.15 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Kamino (KMNO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Kamino price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume KMNO / USDT $0.01794 $0.01794 $0.01794 +0.11% 3.16M (USDT) Trade KMNO / USDC $0.01791 $0.01791 $0.01791 +0.05% 3.08M (USDT) Trade