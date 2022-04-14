Calamari Network (KMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Calamari Network (KMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Calamari Network (KMA) Information Calamari Network is the official canary network of Manta Network, the privacy protocol built for the DeFi stack. Deployed on Kusama, Calamari will service private transacting and private swapping for all parachain assets on Kusama, including KSM. Official Website: https://www.calamari.network/ Block Explorer: https://pacific-explorer.manta.network/address/0x6745CF7A0aAca457F451a4b8c60c8504320F69d0 Buy KMA Now!

Calamari Network (KMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Calamari Network (KMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.31B $ 1.31B $ 1.31B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 497.50K $ 497.50K $ 497.50K All-Time High: $ 0.09699 $ 0.09699 $ 0.09699 All-Time Low: $ 0.000055085950683925 $ 0.000055085950683925 $ 0.000055085950683925 Current Price: $ 0.00038122 $ 0.00038122 $ 0.00038122 Learn more about Calamari Network (KMA) price

Calamari Network (KMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Calamari Network (KMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KMA's tokenomics, explore KMA token's live price!

How to Buy KMA Interested in adding Calamari Network (KMA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KMA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy KMA on MEXC now!

Calamari Network (KMA) Price History Analysing the price history of KMA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KMA Price History now!

KMA Price Prediction Want to know where KMA might be heading? Our KMA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KMA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!