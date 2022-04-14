Calamari Network (KMA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Calamari Network (KMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Calamari Network (KMA) Information

Calamari Network is the official canary network of Manta Network, the privacy protocol built for the DeFi stack. Deployed on Kusama, Calamari will service private transacting and private swapping for all parachain assets on Kusama, including KSM.

Official Website:
https://www.calamari.network/
Block Explorer:
https://pacific-explorer.manta.network/address/0x6745CF7A0aAca457F451a4b8c60c8504320F69d0

Calamari Network (KMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Calamari Network (KMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.31B
$ 1.31B$ 1.31B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 497.50K
$ 497.50K$ 497.50K
All-Time High:
$ 0.09699
$ 0.09699$ 0.09699
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000055085950683925
$ 0.000055085950683925$ 0.000055085950683925
Current Price:
$ 0.00038122
$ 0.00038122$ 0.00038122

Calamari Network (KMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Calamari Network (KMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of KMA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many KMA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand KMA's tokenomics, explore KMA token's live price!

How to Buy KMA

Interested in adding Calamari Network (KMA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KMA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.

Calamari Network (KMA) Price History

Analysing the price history of KMA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

KMA Price Prediction

Want to know where KMA might be heading? Our KMA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.