What is Calamari Network (KMA)

Calamari Network is the official canary network of Manta Network, the privacy protocol built for the DeFi stack. Deployed on Kusama, Calamari will service private transacting and private swapping for all parachain assets on Kusama, including KSM.

KMA to Local Currencies

1 KMA to VND ₫ 0.76948641 1 KMA to AUD A$ 0.0000474158 1 KMA to GBP ￡ 0.0000225075 1 KMA to EUR € 0.0000264088 1 KMA to USD $ 0.00003001 1 KMA to MYR RM 0.0001323441 1 KMA to TRY ₺ 0.0011412803 1 KMA to JPY ¥ 0.0042950312 1 KMA to RUB ₽ 0.0024680224 1 KMA to INR ₹ 0.0025823605 1 KMA to IDR Rp 0.5086439915 1 KMA to KRW ₩ 0.0426883247 1 KMA to PHP ₱ 0.0017120705 1 KMA to EGP ￡E. 0.0015302099 1 KMA to BRL R$ 0.0001758586 1 KMA to CAD C$ 0.0000417139 1 KMA to BDT ৳ 0.0036459149 1 KMA to NGN ₦ 0.0481699513 1 KMA to UAH ₴ 0.0012388128 1 KMA to VES Bs 0.00213071 1 KMA to PKR Rs 0.008417805 1 KMA to KZT ₸ 0.0155409786 1 KMA to THB ฿ 0.0010080359 1 KMA to TWD NT$ 0.0009717238 1 KMA to AED د.إ 0.0001101367 1 KMA to CHF Fr 0.0000243081 1 KMA to HKD HK$ 0.0002325775 1 KMA to MAD .د.م 0.0002778926 1 KMA to MXN $ 0.000603201

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Calamari Network What is the price of Calamari Network (KMA) today? The live price of Calamari Network (KMA) is 0.00003001 USD . What is the market cap of Calamari Network (KMA)? The current market cap of Calamari Network is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KMA by its real-time market price of 0.00003001 USD . What is the circulating supply of Calamari Network (KMA)? The current circulating supply of Calamari Network (KMA) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of Calamari Network (KMA)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of Calamari Network (KMA) is 0.09699 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Calamari Network (KMA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Calamari Network (KMA) is $ 248.29 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

