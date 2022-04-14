Karlsen (KLS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Karlsen (KLS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Karlsen (KLS) Information The Karlsen project is based on the kaspa blockchain and introduces a GPU-centric fork as a solution to the dominance of ASIC mining farms, aiming to empower small-scale miners and enhance decentralization. We focus on bridging the gap between blockchain technology, decentralized finance and the real world of payment systems and traditional finance Official Website: https://www.karlsencoin.com Whitepaper: https://karlsencoin.com/docs/karlsen-whitepaper-v1.0.1.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.karlsencoin.com Buy KLS Now!

Karlsen (KLS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Karlsen (KLS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 375.06K $ 375.06K $ 375.06K Total Supply: $ 4.96B $ 4.96B $ 4.96B Circulating Supply: $ 2.22B $ 2.22B $ 2.22B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 839.40K $ 839.40K $ 839.40K All-Time High: $ 0.02846 $ 0.02846 $ 0.02846 All-Time Low: $ 0.000160974258182407 $ 0.000160974258182407 $ 0.000160974258182407 Current Price: $ 0.0001692 $ 0.0001692 $ 0.0001692 Learn more about Karlsen (KLS) price

Karlsen (KLS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Karlsen (KLS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KLS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KLS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KLS's tokenomics, explore KLS token's live price!

