What is KlimaDAO (KLIMA)

KlimaDAO’s objective is to scale the impact and efficiency of climate finance globally through building transparent, neutral and public infrastructure for the voluntary carbon markets. KlimaDAO achieves this through the development and governance of a protocol which facilitates the Digital Carbon Market (DCM) using its native token $KLIMA and an on-chain governance mechanism. Today, the VCM remains opaque, with value extraction in the market that compromises the experience of consumers of carbon credits, and positive environmental impact that VCMs as a whole can have. KlimaDAO is widely recognized for its pioneering role in the nascent Regenerative Finance industry, breaking down barriers to entry and scaling environmental markets.

What is the price of KlimaDAO (KLIMA) today? The live price of KlimaDAO (KLIMA) is 0.3275 USD . What is the market cap of KlimaDAO (KLIMA)? The current market cap of KlimaDAO is $ 2.62M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KLIMA by its real-time market price of 0.3275 USD . What is the circulating supply of KlimaDAO (KLIMA)? The current circulating supply of KlimaDAO (KLIMA) is 8.00M USD . What was the highest price of KlimaDAO (KLIMA)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of KlimaDAO (KLIMA) is 5.346 USD .

