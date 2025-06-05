What is KLEDAI (KLED)

$KLED is a platform token dedicated to providing AI developers with high-quality training data. It aims to simplify the process of accessing reliable datasets, helping developers train and optimize their AI models more efficiently.

KLEDAI Price Prediction

KLEDAI Price History

How to buy KLEDAI (KLED)

KLED to Local Currencies

1 KLED to VND ₫ 495,321982 1 KLED to AUD A$ 0,028798884 1 KLED to GBP ￡ 0,013740644 1 KLED to EUR € 0,016375836 1 KLED to USD $ 0,0188228 1 KLED to MYR RM 0,079432216 1 KLED to TRY ₺ 0,739171356 1 KLED to JPY ¥ 2,70671864 1 KLED to RUB ₽ 1,453873072 1 KLED to INR ₹ 1,61593738 1 KLED to IDR Rp 303,593505884 1 KLED to KRW ₩ 25,505082228 1 KLED to PHP ₱ 1,047677048 1 KLED to EGP ￡E. 0,934928476 1 KLED to BRL R$ 0,105031224 1 KLED to CAD C$ 0,025599008 1 KLED to BDT ৳ 2,300710844 1 KLED to NGN ₦ 29,502668492 1 KLED to UAH ₴ 0,780016832 1 KLED to VES Bs 1,8258116 1 KLED to PKR Rs 5,309535424 1 KLED to KZT ₸ 9,60339256 1 KLED to THB ฿ 0,614376192 1 KLED to TWD NT$ 0,563554632 1 KLED to AED د.إ 0,069079676 1 KLED to CHF Fr 0,015434696 1 KLED to HKD HK$ 0,147570752 1 KLED to MAD .د.م 0,17222862 1 KLED to MXN $ 0,36045662

KLEDAI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KLEDAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KLEDAI What is the price of KLEDAI (KLED) today? The live price of KLEDAI (KLED) is 0,0188228 USD . What is the market cap of KLEDAI (KLED)? The current market cap of KLEDAI is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KLED by its real-time market price of 0,0188228 USD . What is the circulating supply of KLEDAI (KLED)? The current circulating supply of KLEDAI (KLED) is -- USD . What was the highest price of KLEDAI (KLED)? As of 2025-06-06 , the highest price of KLEDAI (KLED) is 0,029784 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KLEDAI (KLED)? The 24-hour trading volume of KLEDAI (KLED) is $ 62,40K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

