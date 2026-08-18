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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Kite AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Kite AI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Kite AI (KITE) Technical Analysis Today

Kite AI (KITE) Technical Analysis Today

The Kite AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KITE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Kite AI's analysis below.

Kite AI (KITE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.09099---11.30%-18.06%-60.40%
Know more about Kite AI Price

Kite AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Kite AI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 1
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.09095
0.09094
R2
0.09094
0.09094
R1
0.09094
0.09094
PP
0.09093
0.09093
S1
0.09093
0.09093
S2
0.09092
0.09093
S3
0.09092
0.09092

Kite AI Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.14M
$7.18 M
$7.32 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.44 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.44 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Kite AI Capital Flow

Net InflowKITEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.02 M0.09
2026-08-17-$0.04 M0.09
2026-08-16$0.02 M0.09
2026-08-15$0.09 M0.10
2026-08-14-$0.02 M0.09

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Kite AI

Trade Kite AI (KITE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Kite AI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KITE/USDT
$0.09098
$0.09098$0.09098
-1.70%
662.78K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

KITE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KITE
KITE
USD
USD

1 KITE = 0.09099 USD