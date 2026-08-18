Kite AI (KITE) Technical Analysis Today The Kite AI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KITE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Kite AI's analysis below. Sign Up

Kite AI (KITE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.09099 -- -11.30% -18.06% -60.40%

Kite AI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Kite AI across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.09095 0.09094 R2 0.09094 0.09094 R1 0.09094 0.09094 PP 0.09093 0.09093 S1 0.09093 0.09093 S2 0.09092 0.09093 S3 0.09092 0.09092

Kite AI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.14M $7.18 M $7.32 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.10 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.44 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.44 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Kite AI Capital Flow Net Inflow KITEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.02 M 0.09 2026-08-17 -$0.04 M 0.09 2026-08-16 $0.02 M 0.09 2026-08-15 $0.09 M 0.10 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.09 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Kite AI (KITE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Kite AI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume KITE / USDT $0.09098 $0.09098 $0.09098 -1.70% 662.78K (USDT) Trade