Kite AI Price(KITE)
The live Kite AI (KITE) price today is ￡ 0.09396, with a 1.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current KITE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.09396 per KITE.
Kite AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KITE. During the last 24 hours, KITE traded between ￡ 0.09111 (low) and ￡ 0.09429 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, KITE moved +1.42% in the last hour and -7.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 60.24K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of Kite AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 60.24K. The circulating supply of KITE is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 939.60M.
+1.42%
+1.47%
-7.77%
-7.77%
Track the price changes of Kite AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0009935
|+1.47%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.0179
|-16.01%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.0876
|-48.25%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.13635
|-59.21%
Today, KITE recorded a change of ￡ +0.0009935 (+1.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0179 (-16.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, KITE saw a change of ￡ -0.0876 (-48.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.13635 (-59.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Kite AI (KITE)?
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This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Kite AI recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the KITE market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
KITE_USDT has been trading within the 0.09388 to 0.09441 range on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is positioned above the S1 pivot point, situated in the lower half of the central value zone. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, with short-term buying pressure dominating. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross pattern, with both the fast and slow lines diverging downward. The RSI remains in the neutral zone, without any overbought or oversold signals. Momentum distribution indicates a divergence between the short-term trend and medium-term momentum. Volatility remains low, suggesting the market is currently in a phase of directional decision-making. Near-term support lies at 0.09388, just 0.00005 away from the current price. Secondary support is found at 0.09352, approximately 0.00041 below the current price. On the upside, the first resistance level is at 0.09441, 0.00048 above the current price, while the second resistance level sits at 0.09477, about 0.00084 higher than the current price. A breakout above the central range would require an accompanying increase in trading volume. Conversely, a break below S1 could test the validity of the S2 pivot point. Currently, the price is close to the short-term support band, leaving room for relatively balanced movement in both directions.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Kite AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Kite AI is building the base layer for the agentic internet: an open, decentralized infrastructure where autonomous agents can operate with interoperability and verifiability. By leveraging a network design that incentivizes both the provision and consumption of agentic services, Kite provides unified identity, payment, and governance rails that allow agents to authenticate, transact, and coordinate securely without intermediaries.
For a more in-depth understanding of Kite AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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