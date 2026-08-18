Kite AI Price Today

The live Kite AI (KITE) price today is ￡ 0.09396, with a 1.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current KITE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.09396 per KITE.

Kite AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KITE. During the last 24 hours, KITE traded between ￡ 0.09111 (low) and ￡ 0.09429 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KITE moved +1.42% in the last hour and -7.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 60.24K.

Kite AI (KITE) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 60.24K￡ 60.24K ￡ 60.24K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 939.60M￡ 939.60M ￡ 939.60M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Kite AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 60.24K. The circulating supply of KITE is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 939.60M.