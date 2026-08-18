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The live Kite AI price today is 0.09396 GBP.KITE market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time KITE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Kite AI price today is 0.09396 GBP.KITE market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time KITE to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Kite AI Price(KITE)

1 KITE to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0685762
￡0.0685762￡0.0685762
+1.47%1D
GBP
Kite AI (KITE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:50:44 (UTC+8)

Kite AI Price Today

The live Kite AI (KITE) price today is ￡ 0.09396, with a 1.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current KITE to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.09396 per KITE.

Kite AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KITE. During the last 24 hours, KITE traded between ￡ 0.09111 (low) and ￡ 0.09429 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KITE moved +1.42% in the last hour and -7.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 60.24K.

Kite AI (KITE) Market Information

--
----

￡ 60.24K
￡ 60.24K￡ 60.24K

￡ 939.60M
￡ 939.60M￡ 939.60M

--
----

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Kite AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 60.24K. The circulating supply of KITE is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 939.60M.

Kite AI Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.09111
￡ 0.09111￡ 0.09111
24H Low
￡ 0.09429
￡ 0.09429￡ 0.09429
24H High

￡ 0.09111
￡ 0.09111￡ 0.09111

￡ 0.09429
￡ 0.09429￡ 0.09429

--
----

--
----

+1.42%

+1.47%

-7.77%

-7.77%

Kite AI (KITE) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Kite AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.0009935+1.47%
30 Days￡ -0.0179-16.01%
60 Days￡ -0.0876-48.25%
90 Days￡ -0.13635-59.21%
Kite AI Price Change Today

Today, KITE recorded a change of ￡ +0.0009935 (+1.47%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Kite AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.0179 (-16.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Kite AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KITE saw a change of ￡ -0.0876 (-48.25%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Kite AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.13635 (-59.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Kite AI (KITE)?

Check out the Kite AI Price History page now.

Analysis for Kite AI

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Kite AI recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Kite AI market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the KITE market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

KITE_USDT has been trading within the 0.09388 to 0.09441 range on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is positioned above the S1 pivot point, situated in the lower half of the central value zone. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, with short-term buying pressure dominating. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross pattern, with both the fast and slow lines diverging downward. The RSI remains in the neutral zone, without any overbought or oversold signals. Momentum distribution indicates a divergence between the short-term trend and medium-term momentum. Volatility remains low, suggesting the market is currently in a phase of directional decision-making. Near-term support lies at 0.09388, just 0.00005 away from the current price. Secondary support is found at 0.09352, approximately 0.00041 below the current price. On the upside, the first resistance level is at 0.09441, 0.00048 above the current price, while the second resistance level sits at 0.09477, about 0.00084 higher than the current price. A breakout above the central range would require an accompanying increase in trading volume. Conversely, a break below S1 could test the validity of the S2 pivot point. Currently, the price is close to the short-term support band, leaving room for relatively balanced movement in both directions.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Kite AI's prices?

KITE AI token prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and overall crypto market trends
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. AI sector developments and hype cycles
4. Platform adoption and user growth
5. Token utility and staking rewards
6. Partnership announcements
7. Regulatory news affecting AI tokens
8. Supply dynamics and tokenomics
9. Competition from other AI projects
10. Technical analysis and whale movements

Why do people want to know Kite AI's price today?

People want to know Kite AI (KITE) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying market trends, timing buy/sell orders, assessing investment opportunities, and staying updated on market volatility for risk management purposes.

Price Prediction for Kite AI

Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KITE in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kite AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kite AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KITE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kite AI Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Kite AI in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Kite AI? Buying KITE is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Kite AI. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Kite AI (KITE) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Kite AI will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Kite AI (KITE) Guide

What can you do with Kite AI

Owning Kite AI allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Kite AI (KITE) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Kite AI (KITE)

Kite AI is building the base layer for the agentic internet: an open, decentralized infrastructure where autonomous agents can operate with interoperability and verifiability. By leveraging a network design that incentivizes both the provision and consumption of agentic services, Kite provides unified identity, payment, and governance rails that allow agents to authenticate, transact, and coordinate securely without intermediaries.

Kite AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kite AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Kite AI Website
Block Explorer

Category :

AI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Avalanche Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kite AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:50:44 (UTC+8)

Kite AI (KITE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Kite AI

KITE USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on KITE with leverage. Explore KITE USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Kite AI (KITE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Kite AI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KITE/USDT
￡0.0685908
￡0.0685908￡0.0685908
+1.51%
649.38K (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KITE-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

KITE
KITE
GBP
GBP

1 KITE = 0.0685907 GBP