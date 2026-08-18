Kintara Price Today

The live Kintara (KINS) price today is ￡ 0.00228, with a 5.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current KINS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00228 per KINS.

Kintara currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KINS. During the last 24 hours, KINS traded between ￡ 0.002072 (low) and ￡ 0.002554 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KINS moved -0.66% in the last hour and -12.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 67.02K.

Kintara (KINS) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 67.02K￡ 67.02K ￡ 67.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 2.27M￡ 2.27M ￡ 2.27M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 995,436,192.62 995,436,192.62 995,436,192.62 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Kintara is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 67.02K. The circulating supply of KINS is --, with a total supply of 995436192.62. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.27M.