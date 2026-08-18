Kintara Price(KINS)
The live Kintara (KINS) price today is ￡ 0.00228, with a 5.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current KINS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00228 per KINS.
Kintara currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KINS. During the last 24 hours, KINS traded between ￡ 0.002072 (low) and ￡ 0.002554 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, KINS moved -0.66% in the last hour and -12.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 67.02K.
SOL
The current Market Cap of Kintara is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 67.02K. The circulating supply of KINS is --, with a total supply of 995436192.62. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.27M.
-0.66%
-5.74%
-12.68%
-12.68%
Track the price changes of Kintara for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.00010131
|-5.74%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.003113
|-57.73%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.017266
|-88.34%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.00128
|+128.00%
Today, KINS recorded a change of ￡ -0.00010131 (-5.74%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.003113 (-57.73%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, KINS saw a change of ￡ -0.017266 (-88.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.00128 (+128.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Kintara (KINS)?
Check out the Kintara Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Kintara recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the KINS market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
KINS_USDT is currently trading 0.4% below the pivot point of 0.002845 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is situated in the transitional zone between the S1 level and the central pivot. All short-term moving average groups are signaling a buy opportunity, while the long-term trend structure remains neutral, characterized by oscillating dynamics. Both bulls and bears have temporarily reached equilibrium near the pivot, with no clear unidirectional breakout pattern evident in the market. The MACD indicator has recorded a golden cross, indicating an upward recovery in short-term momentum. The RSI remains within the neutral range, and both the fast and slow lines show signs of divergence in the same direction. Volatility is staying at normal levels, with buying pressure dominating in this specific timeframe, while selling pressure has yet to mount a significant counterattack. Momentum distribution suggests that bulls are attempting to regain control. The first resistance level, R1, is located at 0.002974, approximately 3.1% above the current price. The second resistance level, R2, lies at 0.003107, about 9.7% higher than the current price. On the downside, the first support level, S1, stands at 0.002712, roughly 4.2% below the current price, while the second support level, S2, is positioned at 0.002583, approximately 8.8% lower than the current price. The current price is closely aligned with the central pivot axis. A breakout above the pivot could shift the short-term bias toward bearishness, whereas a break below S1 would open up further downside potential.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Kintara could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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For a more in-depth understanding of Kintara, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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