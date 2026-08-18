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The live Kintara price today is 0.00228 GBP.KINS market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time KINS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Kintara price today is 0.00228 GBP.KINS market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time KINS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Kintara Price(KINS)

1 KINS to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00166367
￡0.00166367￡0.00166367
-5.74%1D
GBP
Kintara (KINS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:35:41 (UTC+8)

Kintara Price Today

The live Kintara (KINS) price today is ￡ 0.00228, with a 5.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current KINS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00228 per KINS.

Kintara currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KINS. During the last 24 hours, KINS traded between ￡ 0.002072 (low) and ￡ 0.002554 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KINS moved -0.66% in the last hour and -12.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 67.02K.

Kintara (KINS) Market Information

--
----

￡ 67.02K
￡ 67.02K￡ 67.02K

￡ 2.27M
￡ 2.27M￡ 2.27M

--
----

995,436,192.62
995,436,192.62 995,436,192.62

SOL

The current Market Cap of Kintara is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 67.02K. The circulating supply of KINS is --, with a total supply of 995436192.62. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 2.27M.

Kintara Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.002072
￡ 0.002072￡ 0.002072
24H Low
￡ 0.002554
￡ 0.002554￡ 0.002554
24H High

￡ 0.002072
￡ 0.002072￡ 0.002072

￡ 0.002554
￡ 0.002554￡ 0.002554

--
----

--
----

-0.66%

-5.74%

-12.68%

-12.68%

Kintara (KINS) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Kintara for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00010131-5.74%
30 Days￡ -0.003113-57.73%
60 Days￡ -0.017266-88.34%
90 Days￡ +0.00128+128.00%
Kintara Price Change Today

Today, KINS recorded a change of ￡ -0.00010131 (-5.74%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Kintara 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.003113 (-57.73%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Kintara 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KINS saw a change of ￡ -0.017266 (-88.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Kintara 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.00128 (+128.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Kintara (KINS)?

Check out the Kintara Price History page now.

Analysis for Kintara

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Kintara recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Kintara market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the KINS market: bullish, bullish 60% | bearish 40%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

KINS_USDT is currently trading 0.4% below the pivot point of 0.002845 on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is situated in the transitional zone between the S1 level and the central pivot. All short-term moving average groups are signaling a buy opportunity, while the long-term trend structure remains neutral, characterized by oscillating dynamics. Both bulls and bears have temporarily reached equilibrium near the pivot, with no clear unidirectional breakout pattern evident in the market. The MACD indicator has recorded a golden cross, indicating an upward recovery in short-term momentum. The RSI remains within the neutral range, and both the fast and slow lines show signs of divergence in the same direction. Volatility is staying at normal levels, with buying pressure dominating in this specific timeframe, while selling pressure has yet to mount a significant counterattack. Momentum distribution suggests that bulls are attempting to regain control. The first resistance level, R1, is located at 0.002974, approximately 3.1% above the current price. The second resistance level, R2, lies at 0.003107, about 9.7% higher than the current price. On the downside, the first support level, S1, stands at 0.002712, roughly 4.2% below the current price, while the second support level, S2, is positioned at 0.002583, approximately 8.8% lower than the current price. The current price is closely aligned with the central pivot axis. A breakout above the pivot could shift the short-term bias toward bearishness, whereas a break below S1 would open up further downside potential.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for Kintara

Kintara (KINS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KINS in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Kintara (KINS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Kintara could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Kintara will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KINS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Kintara Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Kintara in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Kintara? Buying KINS is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Kintara. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Kintara (KINS) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Kintara will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Kintara (KINS) Guide

What can you do with Kintara

Owning Kintara allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Kintara (KINS) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Kintara (KINS)

An isometric MMO where you play to earn, buy and sell for $KINS, explore quests and adventure with friends.

Kintara Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kintara, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Category :

Gaming (GameFi)Pump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kintara

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:35:41 (UTC+8)

Kintara (KINS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Kintara

KINS USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on KINS with leverage. Explore KINS USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Kintara (KINS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Kintara price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KINS/USD1
￡0.00167462
￡0.00167462￡0.00167462
-4.21%
24.19M (USDT)
KINS/USDT
￡0.00166367
￡0.00166367￡0.00166367
-5.51%
29.14M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KINS-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

KINS
KINS
GBP
GBP

1 KINS = 0.0016644 GBP