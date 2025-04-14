What is KiloEx (KILO)

Next generation of user-friendly perpetual DEX on BNB Chain/opBNB/Base/Manta. Fully integration with LSTfi.

KiloEx Price Prediction

KiloEx Price History

Tracing KILO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KILO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KiloEx price history page.

How to buy KiloEx (KILO)

KILO to Local Currencies

1 KILO to VND ₫ 1,278.97308 1 KILO to AUD A$ 0.0788104 1 KILO to GBP ￡ 0.03741 1 KILO to EUR € 0.0438944 1 KILO to USD $ 0.04988 1 KILO to MYR RM 0.2199708 1 KILO to TRY ₺ 1.8969364 1 KILO to JPY ¥ 7.1388256 1 KILO to RUB ₽ 4.1021312 1 KILO to INR ₹ 4.292174 1 KILO to IDR Rp 845.423602 1 KILO to KRW ₩ 70.9528036 1 KILO to PHP ₱ 2.845654 1 KILO to EGP ￡E. 2.5433812 1 KILO to BRL R$ 0.2922968 1 KILO to CAD C$ 0.0693332 1 KILO to BDT ৳ 6.0599212 1 KILO to NGN ₦ 80.0638844 1 KILO to UAH ₴ 2.0590464 1 KILO to VES Bs 3.54148 1 KILO to PKR Rs 13.99134 1 KILO to KZT ₸ 25.8308568 1 KILO to THB ฿ 1.6754692 1 KILO to TWD NT$ 1.6151144 1 KILO to AED د.إ 0.1830596 1 KILO to CHF Fr 0.0404028 1 KILO to HKD HK$ 0.38657 1 KILO to MAD .د.م 0.4618888 1 KILO to MXN $ 1.002588

KiloEx Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KiloEx, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KiloEx What is the price of KiloEx (KILO) today? The live price of KiloEx (KILO) is 0.04988 USD . What is the market cap of KiloEx (KILO)? The current market cap of KiloEx is $ 10.56M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KILO by its real-time market price of 0.04988 USD . What is the circulating supply of KiloEx (KILO)? The current circulating supply of KiloEx (KILO) is 211.70M USD . What was the highest price of KiloEx (KILO)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of KiloEx (KILO) is 0.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KiloEx (KILO)? The 24-hour trading volume of KiloEx (KILO) is $ 6.11M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

