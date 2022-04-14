KIKICat (KIKI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KIKICat (KIKI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KIKICat (KIKI) Information KIKI is one of the most popular and largest meme intellectual properties on Giphy, with over 10.6 billion views, making it an important figure in internet culture. Unlike other memes, KIKI has a unique ownership structure — KIKI owns 100% of the intellectual property. As the first technology partner on the Solana blockchain, KIKI is dedicated to building a community centered around AI agents. Official Website: http://kikicat.xyz Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/HhCLbkW6FwhriTkk81W8tYstsRCLUu6Y7Je1SQjVpump Buy KIKI Now!

KIKICat (KIKI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KIKICat (KIKI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 868.79K $ 868.79K $ 868.79K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 868.80K $ 868.80K $ 868.80K All-Time High: $ 0.10709 $ 0.10709 $ 0.10709 All-Time Low: $ 0.000802520105476431 $ 0.000802520105476431 $ 0.000802520105476431 Current Price: $ 0.0008688 $ 0.0008688 $ 0.0008688 Learn more about KIKICat (KIKI) price

KIKICat (KIKI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KIKICat (KIKI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KIKI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KIKI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KIKI's tokenomics, explore KIKI token's live price!

How to Buy KIKI Interested in adding KIKICat (KIKI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy KIKI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy KIKI on MEXC now!

KIKICat (KIKI) Price History Analysing the price history of KIKI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore KIKI Price History now!

KIKI Price Prediction Want to know where KIKI might be heading? Our KIKI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See KIKI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!