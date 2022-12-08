KiboShib (KIBSHI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KiboShib (KIBSHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KiboShib (KIBSHI) Information Kiboshib (KIBSHI) is the first ai-generated meme coin on any blockchain, launched on-chain December 8th, 2022, during the first week of ChatGPT's release. The AI generated Kibshi from the concept of being the child of his mother Kabosu (DOGE) and father Shiba Inu (SHIB). Besides just the name, the ai also suggested a logo design, which was then fed into Dall-E to create the cute and iconic Kibshi logo. ‘Kibo’ is Japanese for hope, and Kibshi represents the hope of a better future where AI is omnipresent. Official Website: https://kiboshib.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/BxBkTCHsrcYChcwB459CAGPX9x4fWSVnmzqh5efgUN1R Buy KIBSHI Now!

KiboShib (KIBSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 18.54M
Total Supply: $ 1.00T
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.54M
All-Time High: $ 0.000064
All-Time Low: $ 0.000000002587915911
Current Price: $ 0.00001854

KiboShib (KIBSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of KiboShib (KIBSHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of KIBSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KIBSHI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

