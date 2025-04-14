What is KiboShib (KIBSHI)

Kiboshib (KIBSHI) is the first ai-generated meme coin on any blockchain, launched on-chain December 8th, 2022, during the first week of ChatGPT's release. The AI generated Kibshi from the concept of being the child of his mother Kabosu (DOGE) and father Shiba Inu (SHIB). Besides just the name, the ai also suggested a logo design, which was then fed into Dall-E to create the cute and iconic Kibshi logo. ‘Kibo’ is Japanese for hope, and Kibshi represents the hope of a better future where AI is omnipresent.

KiboShib is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KiboShib investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check KIBSHI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about KiboShib on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KiboShib buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KiboShib Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as KiboShib, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KIBSHI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our KiboShib price prediction page.

KiboShib Price History

Tracing KIBSHI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KIBSHI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our KiboShib price history page.

How to buy KiboShib (KIBSHI)

Looking for how to buy KiboShib? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KiboShib on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KIBSHI to Local Currencies

1 KIBSHI to VND ₫ 0.07256403 1 KIBSHI to AUD A$ 0.0000044997 1 KIBSHI to GBP ￡ 0.0000021508 1 KIBSHI to EUR € 0.0000024904 1 KIBSHI to USD $ 0.00000283 1 KIBSHI to MYR RM 0.0000124803 1 KIBSHI to TRY ₺ 0.0001076815 1 KIBSHI to JPY ¥ 0.0004074068 1 KIBSHI to RUB ₽ 0.0002333901 1 KIBSHI to INR ₹ 0.0002436064 1 KIBSHI to IDR Rp 0.0479660945 1 KIBSHI to KRW ₩ 0.0040428531 1 KIBSHI to PHP ₱ 0.0001615081 1 KIBSHI to EGP ￡E. 0.0001443017 1 KIBSHI to BRL R$ 0.0000165272 1 KIBSHI to CAD C$ 0.0000039054 1 KIBSHI to BDT ৳ 0.0003438167 1 KIBSHI to NGN ₦ 0.0045498193 1 KIBSHI to UAH ₴ 0.0001168224 1 KIBSHI to VES Bs 0.00020093 1 KIBSHI to PKR Rs 0.000793815 1 KIBSHI to KZT ₸ 0.0014655438 1 KIBSHI to THB ฿ 0.0000952861 1 KIBSHI to TWD NT$ 0.0000920033 1 KIBSHI to AED د.إ 0.0000103861 1 KIBSHI to CHF Fr 0.0000023206 1 KIBSHI to HKD HK$ 0.0000219325 1 KIBSHI to MAD .د.م 0.0000262058 1 KIBSHI to MXN $ 0.0000569679

KiboShib Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KiboShib, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KiboShib What is the price of KiboShib (KIBSHI) today? The live price of KiboShib (KIBSHI) is 0.00000283 USD . What is the market cap of KiboShib (KIBSHI)? The current market cap of KiboShib is $ 2.83M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KIBSHI by its real-time market price of 0.00000283 USD . What is the circulating supply of KiboShib (KIBSHI)? The current circulating supply of KiboShib (KIBSHI) is 1.00T USD . What was the highest price of KiboShib (KIBSHI)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of KiboShib (KIBSHI) is 0.000064 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KiboShib (KIBSHI)? The 24-hour trading volume of KiboShib (KIBSHI) is $ 16.31K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!