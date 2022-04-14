Kibble (KIB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kibble (KIB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kibble (KIB) Information Kibble is redefining the future of DeFi through its innovative platform that integrates cutting-edge AI technology. By enabling users to aggregate data seamlessly, analyze market trends with precision, and amplify their financial potential, Kibble enhances the entire DeFi experience. Official Website: https://kibble.exchange/swap/avax Whitepaper: https://docs.kibble.exchange/ Block Explorer: https://snowscan.xyz/token/0x00da149c4e01e4a391ab86deddaae66e906b6fb7

Kibble (KIB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kibble (KIB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.0398 $ 0.0398 $ 0.0398 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00021 $ 0.00021 $ 0.00021

Kibble (KIB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kibble (KIB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KIB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KIB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Kibble (KIB) Price History Analysing the price history of KIB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

