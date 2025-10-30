The live KGEN price today is 0.2402 USD. Track real-time KGEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KGEN price trend easily at MEXC now.The live KGEN price today is 0.2402 USD. Track real-time KGEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KGEN price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About KGEN

KGEN Price Info

KGEN Whitepaper

KGEN Official Website

KGEN Tokenomics

KGEN Price Forecast

KGEN History

KGEN Buying Guide

KGEN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

KGEN Spot

KGEN USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

KGEN Logo

KGEN Price(KGEN)

1 KGEN to USD Live Price:

$0.2402
$0.2402$0.2402
+4.25%1D
USD
KGEN (KGEN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 02:37:46 (UTC+8)

KGEN (KGEN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.2197
$ 0.2197$ 0.2197
24H Low
$ 0.2756
$ 0.2756$ 0.2756
24H High

$ 0.2197
$ 0.2197$ 0.2197

$ 0.2756
$ 0.2756$ 0.2756

--
----

--
----

+3.35%

+4.25%

-1.12%

-1.12%

KGEN (KGEN) real-time price is $ 0.2402. Over the past 24 hours, KGEN traded between a low of $ 0.2197 and a high of $ 0.2756, showing active market volatility. KGEN's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, KGEN has changed by +3.35% over the past hour, +4.25% over 24 hours, and -1.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

KGEN (KGEN) Market Information

--
----

$ 562.93K
$ 562.93K$ 562.93K

$ 240.20M
$ 240.20M$ 240.20M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of KGEN is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 562.93K. The circulating supply of KGEN is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 240.20M.

KGEN (KGEN) Price History USD

Track the price changes of KGEN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.009792+4.25%
30 Days$ +0.0402+20.10%
60 Days$ +0.0402+20.10%
90 Days$ +0.0402+20.10%
KGEN Price Change Today

Today, KGEN recorded a change of $ +0.009792 (+4.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KGEN 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0402 (+20.10%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KGEN 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KGEN saw a change of $ +0.0402 (+20.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KGEN 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0402 (+20.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of KGEN (KGEN)?

Check out the KGEN Price History page now.

What is KGEN (KGEN)

Kratos Gamer Network (KGeN) is a decentralised, global gaming network built to empower the next generation of players - starting with emerging markets in the Global South. At its core, KGeN offers a decentralized data layer for gamers and publishers alike, using a transparent on-chain reputation engine called Proof of Gamer (PoG). This technology ensures that every gamer’s identity, achievements, and community connections remain authentic and verifiable.

KGEN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your KGEN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check KGEN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about KGEN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your KGEN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

KGEN Price Prediction (USD)

How much will KGEN (KGEN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your KGEN (KGEN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for KGEN.

Check the KGEN price prediction now!

KGEN (KGEN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KGEN (KGEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KGEN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy KGEN (KGEN)

Looking for how to buy KGEN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase KGEN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

KGEN to Local Currencies

1 KGEN(KGEN) to VND
6,320.863
1 KGEN(KGEN) to AUD
A$0.365104
1 KGEN(KGEN) to GBP
0.182552
1 KGEN(KGEN) to EUR
0.206572
1 KGEN(KGEN) to USD
$0.2402
1 KGEN(KGEN) to MYR
RM1.006438
1 KGEN(KGEN) to TRY
10.081194
1 KGEN(KGEN) to JPY
¥36.9908
1 KGEN(KGEN) to ARS
ARS$345.609368
1 KGEN(KGEN) to RUB
19.201588
1 KGEN(KGEN) to INR
21.286524
1 KGEN(KGEN) to IDR
Rp4,003.331732
1 KGEN(KGEN) to PHP
14.126162
1 KGEN(KGEN) to EGP
￡E.11.342244
1 KGEN(KGEN) to BRL
R$1.289874
1 KGEN(KGEN) to CAD
C$0.333878
1 KGEN(KGEN) to BDT
29.366852
1 KGEN(KGEN) to NGN
348.619074
1 KGEN(KGEN) to COP
$934.63021
1 KGEN(KGEN) to ZAR
R.4.148254
1 KGEN(KGEN) to UAH
10.085998
1 KGEN(KGEN) to TZS
T.Sh.591.62461
1 KGEN(KGEN) to VES
Bs52.6038
1 KGEN(KGEN) to CLP
$226.2684
1 KGEN(KGEN) to PKR
Rs67.488994
1 KGEN(KGEN) to KZT
127.4261
1 KGEN(KGEN) to THB
฿7.77047
1 KGEN(KGEN) to TWD
NT$7.376542
1 KGEN(KGEN) to AED
د.إ0.881534
1 KGEN(KGEN) to CHF
Fr0.19216
1 KGEN(KGEN) to HKD
HK$1.866354
1 KGEN(KGEN) to AMD
֏91.92454
1 KGEN(KGEN) to MAD
.د.م2.22185
1 KGEN(KGEN) to MXN
$4.448504
1 KGEN(KGEN) to SAR
ريال0.90075
1 KGEN(KGEN) to ETB
Br36.947564
1 KGEN(KGEN) to KES
KSh31.031438
1 KGEN(KGEN) to JOD
د.أ0.1703018
1 KGEN(KGEN) to PLN
0.881534
1 KGEN(KGEN) to RON
лв1.054478
1 KGEN(KGEN) to SEK
kr2.265086
1 KGEN(KGEN) to BGN
лв0.405938
1 KGEN(KGEN) to HUF
Ft80.630336
1 KGEN(KGEN) to CZK
5.053808
1 KGEN(KGEN) to KWD
د.ك0.0735012
1 KGEN(KGEN) to ILS
0.78065
1 KGEN(KGEN) to BOB
Bs1.659782
1 KGEN(KGEN) to AZN
0.40834
1 KGEN(KGEN) to TJS
SM2.20984
1 KGEN(KGEN) to GEL
0.653344
1 KGEN(KGEN) to AOA
Kz220.164918
1 KGEN(KGEN) to BHD
.د.ب0.0903152
1 KGEN(KGEN) to BMD
$0.2402
1 KGEN(KGEN) to DKK
kr1.54929
1 KGEN(KGEN) to HNL
L6.310054
1 KGEN(KGEN) to MUR
10.933904
1 KGEN(KGEN) to NAD
$4.109822
1 KGEN(KGEN) to NOK
kr2.411608
1 KGEN(KGEN) to NZD
$0.417948
1 KGEN(KGEN) to PAB
B/.0.2402
1 KGEN(KGEN) to PGK
K1.016046
1 KGEN(KGEN) to QAR
ر.ق0.874328
1 KGEN(KGEN) to RSD
дин.24.341868
1 KGEN(KGEN) to UZS
soʻm2,893.975238
1 KGEN(KGEN) to ALL
L20.087926
1 KGEN(KGEN) to ANG
ƒ0.429958
1 KGEN(KGEN) to AWG
ƒ0.43236
1 KGEN(KGEN) to BBD
$0.4804
1 KGEN(KGEN) to BAM
KM0.403536
1 KGEN(KGEN) to BIF
Fr710.5116
1 KGEN(KGEN) to BND
$0.309858
1 KGEN(KGEN) to BSD
$0.2402
1 KGEN(KGEN) to JMD
$38.405578
1 KGEN(KGEN) to KHR
964.657612
1 KGEN(KGEN) to KMF
Fr101.6046
1 KGEN(KGEN) to LAK
5,221.739026
1 KGEN(KGEN) to LKR
රු73.119282
1 KGEN(KGEN) to MDL
L4.054576
1 KGEN(KGEN) to MGA
Ar1,086.876176
1 KGEN(KGEN) to MOP
P1.9216
1 KGEN(KGEN) to MVR
3.67506
1 KGEN(KGEN) to MWK
MK417.013622
1 KGEN(KGEN) to MZN
MT15.34878
1 KGEN(KGEN) to NPR
रु34.074772
1 KGEN(KGEN) to PYG
1,703.4984
1 KGEN(KGEN) to RWF
Fr348.5302
1 KGEN(KGEN) to SBD
$1.976846
1 KGEN(KGEN) to SCR
3.324368
1 KGEN(KGEN) to SRD
$9.30775
1 KGEN(KGEN) to SVC
$2.10175
1 KGEN(KGEN) to SZL
L4.109822
1 KGEN(KGEN) to TMT
m0.8407
1 KGEN(KGEN) to TND
د.ت0.7052272
1 KGEN(KGEN) to TTD
$1.626154
1 KGEN(KGEN) to UGX
Sh836.8568
1 KGEN(KGEN) to XAF
Fr136.1934
1 KGEN(KGEN) to XCD
$0.64854
1 KGEN(KGEN) to XOF
Fr136.1934
1 KGEN(KGEN) to XPF
Fr24.7406
1 KGEN(KGEN) to BWP
P3.21868
1 KGEN(KGEN) to BZD
$0.482802
1 KGEN(KGEN) to CVE
$22.799784
1 KGEN(KGEN) to DJF
Fr42.7556
1 KGEN(KGEN) to DOP
$15.394418
1 KGEN(KGEN) to DZD
د.ج31.218794
1 KGEN(KGEN) to FJD
$0.542852
1 KGEN(KGEN) to GNF
Fr2,088.539
1 KGEN(KGEN) to GTQ
Q1.839932
1 KGEN(KGEN) to GYD
$50.281066
1 KGEN(KGEN) to ISK
kr30.025

KGEN Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KGEN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official KGEN Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KGEN

How much is KGEN (KGEN) worth today?
The live KGEN price in USD is 0.2402 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KGEN to USD price?
The current price of KGEN to USD is $ 0.2402. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of KGEN?
The market cap for KGEN is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KGEN?
The circulating supply of KGEN is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KGEN?
KGEN achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KGEN?
KGEN saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of KGEN?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KGEN is $ 562.93K USD.
Will KGEN go higher this year?
KGEN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KGEN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 02:37:46 (UTC+8)

KGEN (KGEN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KGEN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KGEN
KGEN
USD
USD

1 KGEN = 0.2402 USD

Trade KGEN

KGEN/USDT
$0.2402
$0.2402$0.2402
+4.20%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,991.28
$106,991.28$106,991.28

-0.66%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,725.47
$3,725.47$3,725.47

-1.28%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02349
$0.02349$0.02349

-6.22%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$181.49
$181.49$181.49

-1.93%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$0.9999
$0.9999$0.9999

0.00%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,725.47
$3,725.47$3,725.47

-1.28%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$106,991.28
$106,991.28$106,991.28

-0.66%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$181.49
$181.49$181.49

-1.93%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.4251
$2.4251$2.4251

-1.16%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17862
$0.17862$0.17862

-1.13%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.003101
$0.003101$0.003101

-37.98%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.01413
$0.01413$0.01413

+41.30%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003086
$0.0003086$0.0003086

+393.76%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0020404
$0.0020404$0.0020404

+2,167.11%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0020404
$0.0020404$0.0020404

+2,167.11%

Memealchemy Logo

Memealchemy

MEAL

$0.0000000000000000000000030001
$0.0000000000000000000000030001$0.0000000000000000000000030001

+500.02%

HODL Logo

HODL

HODL

$0.0073
$0.0073$0.0073

+128.12%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000076
$0.000000000000000000000076$0.000000000000000000000076

+61.70%

LAB Logo

LAB

LAB

$0.20613
$0.20613$0.20613

+66.11%