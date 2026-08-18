KET Price Today

The live KET (KET) price today is ￡ 0.004095, with a 20.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current KET to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.004095 per KET.

KET currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KET. During the last 24 hours, KET traded between ￡ 0.003861 (low) and ￡ 0.005169 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KET moved -1.02% in the last hour and -42.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 61.76K.

KET (KET) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 61.76K￡ 61.76K ￡ 61.76K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 4.10M￡ 4.10M ￡ 4.10M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of KET is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 61.76K. The circulating supply of KET is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 4.10M.