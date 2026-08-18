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The live KET price today is 0.004095 GBP.KET market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time KET to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live KET price today is 0.004095 GBP.KET market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time KET to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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KET Price(KET)

1 KET to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00298205
￡0.00298205￡0.00298205
-20.50%1D
GBP
KET (KET) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:34:11 (UTC+8)

KET Price Today

The live KET (KET) price today is ￡ 0.004095, with a 20.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current KET to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.004095 per KET.

KET currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KET. During the last 24 hours, KET traded between ￡ 0.003861 (low) and ￡ 0.005169 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KET moved -1.02% in the last hour and -42.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 61.76K.

KET (KET) Market Information

--
----

￡ 61.76K
￡ 61.76K￡ 61.76K

￡ 4.10M
￡ 4.10M￡ 4.10M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

SOL

The current Market Cap of KET is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 61.76K. The circulating supply of KET is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 4.10M.

KET Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.003861
￡ 0.003861￡ 0.003861
24H Low
￡ 0.005169
￡ 0.005169￡ 0.005169
24H High

￡ 0.003861
￡ 0.003861￡ 0.003861

￡ 0.005169
￡ 0.005169￡ 0.005169

--
----

--
----

-1.02%

-20.50%

-42.95%

-42.95%

KET (KET) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of KET for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00076896-20.50%
30 Days￡ +0.003095+309.50%
60 Days￡ +0.003095+309.50%
90 Days￡ +0.003095+309.50%
KET Price Change Today

Today, KET recorded a change of ￡ -0.00076896 (-20.50%), reflecting its latest market activity.

KET 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.003095 (+309.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.

KET 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, KET saw a change of ￡ +0.003095 (+309.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

KET 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.003095 (+309.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of KET (KET)?

Check out the KET Price History page now.

Analysis for KET

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate KET recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

KET market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the KET market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDGolden CrossDIF > DEABullish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
Pivot PointR1 < Price ≤ R2Between R1‑R2Above central pivot, but not in extreme high-price zone.

KET_USDT is currently trading at $0.0051 on the 4-hour timeframe, staying above the R1 resistance level of $0.004985. The price has broken through the central pivot point of $0.004786 and is now testing the key R2 level at $0.005184. A bullish structure dominates the market, with the overall price action indicating an upward trend. The moving average (MA) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicators are arranged in a bullish configuration. Additionally, the MACD has generated a golden cross signal, further confirming the strength of the breakout. Momentum remains concentrated on the buying side, with both fast and slow oscillators aligning to support the upward momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering within a neutral range, while volatility has not shown any extreme expansion. The KDJ and Stochastic RSI indicators are also in alignment with the current price movement. Bollinger Bands are open, reflecting the current volatility characteristics of the asset. The distribution of long and short positions leans toward the buyers, with no significant divergence observed in the momentum indicators. Near-term attention should be focused on the R2 level at $0.005184, which is less than 2% away from the current price. For longer-term reference, consider the S1 support level at $0.004587. Below that, the central pivot point at $0.004786 serves as secondary defense, while the lower S2 support at $0.004388 provides deeper liquidity. On the upside, there is limited immediate resistance data available, whereas downside support is evenly spaced across multiple levels. Key price levels clearly define the trading range, with price action primarily revolving around the central pivot point.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for KET

KET (KET) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KET in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
KET (KET) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of KET could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price KET will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for KET price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking KET Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest KET in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with KET? Buying KET is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy KET. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your KET (KET) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and KET will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy KET (KET) Guide

What can you do with KET

Owning KET allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying KET (KET) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is KET (KET)

KET is a meme coin.

KET Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KET, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official KET Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Avalanche EcosystemCat-ThemedMade in USA

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KET

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:34:11 (UTC+8)

KET (KET) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about KET

KET USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on KET with leverage. Explore KET USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade KET (KET) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live KET price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KET/USD1
￡0.00299957
￡0.00299957￡0.00299957
-19.36%
12.72M (USDT)
KET/USDT
￡0.00299957
￡0.00299957￡0.00299957
-20.01%
14.16M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KET-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

KET
KET
GBP
GBP

1 KET = 0.00298935 GBP