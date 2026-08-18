KET Price(KET)
The live KET (KET) price today is ￡ 0.004095, with a 20.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current KET to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.004095 per KET.
KET currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KET. During the last 24 hours, KET traded between ￡ 0.003861 (low) and ￡ 0.005169 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, KET moved -1.02% in the last hour and -42.95% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 61.76K.
SOL
The current Market Cap of KET is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 61.76K. The circulating supply of KET is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 4.10M.
-1.02%
-20.50%
-42.95%
-42.95%
Track the price changes of KET for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.00076896
|-20.50%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.003095
|+309.50%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.003095
|+309.50%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.003095
|+309.50%
Today, KET recorded a change of ￡ -0.00076896 (-20.50%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.003095 (+309.50%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, KET saw a change of ￡ +0.003095 (+309.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.003095 (+309.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of KET (KET)?
Check out the KET Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate KET recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the KET market: bullish, bullish 65% | bearish 35%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Golden Cross
|DIF > DEA
|Bullish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|R1 < Price ≤ R2
|Between R1‑R2
|Above central pivot, but not in extreme high-price zone.
KET_USDT is currently trading at $0.0051 on the 4-hour timeframe, staying above the R1 resistance level of $0.004985. The price has broken through the central pivot point of $0.004786 and is now testing the key R2 level at $0.005184. A bullish structure dominates the market, with the overall price action indicating an upward trend. The moving average (MA) and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) indicators are arranged in a bullish configuration. Additionally, the MACD has generated a golden cross signal, further confirming the strength of the breakout. Momentum remains concentrated on the buying side, with both fast and slow oscillators aligning to support the upward momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering within a neutral range, while volatility has not shown any extreme expansion. The KDJ and Stochastic RSI indicators are also in alignment with the current price movement. Bollinger Bands are open, reflecting the current volatility characteristics of the asset. The distribution of long and short positions leans toward the buyers, with no significant divergence observed in the momentum indicators. Near-term attention should be focused on the R2 level at $0.005184, which is less than 2% away from the current price. For longer-term reference, consider the S1 support level at $0.004587. Below that, the central pivot point at $0.004786 serves as secondary defense, while the lower S2 support at $0.004388 provides deeper liquidity. On the upside, there is limited immediate resistance data available, whereas downside support is evenly spaced across multiple levels. Key price levels clearly define the trading range, with price action primarily revolving around the central pivot point.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of KET could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
Ready to get started with KET? Buying KET is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy KET. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your KET (KET) Buying journey.
Owning KET allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Buying KET (KET) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
KET is a meme coin.
For a more in-depth understanding of KET, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Go long or short on KET with leverage. Explore KET USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
Explore spot and futures markets, view live KET price, volume, and trade directly.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.