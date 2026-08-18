KernelDAO (KERNEL) Technical Analysis Today The KernelDAO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KERNEL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about KernelDAO's analysis below. Sign Up

KernelDAO (KERNEL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03222 -- -11.34% -7.10% -50.41%

KernelDAO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of KernelDAO across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 13 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 2 Neutral 7 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 1 Neutral 6 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03223 0.03222 R2 0.03222 0.03221 R1 0.03221 0.03221 PP 0.0322 0.0322 S1 0.03219 0.03219 S2 0.03218 0.03219 S3 0.03217 0.03218

KernelDAO Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.28M $4.41 M $4.69 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.34 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.33 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. KernelDAO Capital Flow Net Inflow KERNELUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.03 2026-08-17 -$0.03 M 0.03 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.03 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.03 2026-08-14 -$0.05 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade KernelDAO (KERNEL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live KernelDAO price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume KERNEL / USDT $0.03222 $0.03222 $0.03222 -2.77% 1.70M (USDT) Trade KERNEL / USDC $0.0322 $0.0322 $0.0322 -2.74% 1.67M (USDT) Trade