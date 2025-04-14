What is Kadena (KDA)

Kadena offers the industry’s only Proof-of-Work Layer 1 blockchain that is infinitely scalable, secure, and decentralized. Its infrastructure-grade performance and impenetrable network empower users to develop high-value systems using Kadena’s security-focused smart contract language, Pact.

Kadena Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Kadena, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of KDA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Kadena price prediction page.

Kadena Price History

Tracing KDA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing KDA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Kadena price history page.

How to buy Kadena (KDA)

KDA to Local Currencies

Kadena Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Kadena, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kadena What is the price of Kadena (KDA) today? The live price of Kadena (KDA) is 0.4061 USD . What is the market cap of Kadena (KDA)? The current market cap of Kadena is $ 127.12M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KDA by its real-time market price of 0.4061 USD . What is the circulating supply of Kadena (KDA)? The current circulating supply of Kadena (KDA) is 313.02M USD . What was the highest price of Kadena (KDA)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Kadena (KDA) is 1.9847 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Kadena (KDA)? The 24-hour trading volume of Kadena (KDA) is $ 1.37M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

