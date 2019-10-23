Kava Labs (KAVA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kava Labs (KAVA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kava Labs (KAVA) Information Kava is a cross-chain DeFi platform offering collateralized loans and stablecoins to users of major crypto assets, including BTC, XRP, BNB, ATOM, etc. Users can collateralize their crypto assets in exchange of USDX, Kava's stablecoin. KAVA is the governance and staking token responsible for securing the network and voting on key parameters. Official Website: https://www.kava.io/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/gwbwpc3 Block Explorer: https://www.mintscan.io/kava Buy KAVA Now!

Kava Labs (KAVA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kava Labs (KAVA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 427.94M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.08B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 9.2107 All-Time Low: $ 0.24832868419474186 Current Price: $ 0.3952

Kava Labs (KAVA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kava Labs (KAVA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KAVA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KAVA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

