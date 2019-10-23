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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Kava Labs, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Kava Labs, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Kava Labs (KAVA) Technical Analysis Today

Kava Labs (KAVA) Technical Analysis Today

The Kava Labs Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KAVA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Kava Labs's analysis below.

Kava Labs (KAVA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.04078---0.47%-9.28%-29.56%
Know more about Kava Labs Price

Kava Labs Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Kava Labs across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 5
Buy 13
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 1Buy 7
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 4Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.04071
0.0407
R2
0.0407
0.0407
R1
0.0407
0.0407
PP
0.04069
0.04069
S1
0.04069
0.04069
S2
0.04068
0.04069
S3
0.04068
0.04068

Kava Labs Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.06M
$2.48 M
$2.54 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Kava Labs Capital Flow

Net InflowKAVAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.02 M0.04
2026-08-17-$0.05 M0.04
2026-08-16-$0.05 M0.04
2026-08-15-$0.04 M0.04
2026-08-14$0.01 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Kava Labs

Trade Kava Labs (KAVA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Kava Labs price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KAVA/USDT
$0.04075
$0.04075$0.04075
-0.06%
1.34M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

KAVA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KAVA
KAVA
USD
USD

1 KAVA = 0.04077 USD