Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Katana Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Katana Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About KAT

KAT Price Info

What is KAT

KAT Whitepaper

KAT Official Website

KAT Tokenomics

KAT Price Forecast

KAT History

KAT Buying Guide

KAT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

KAT Spot

KAT USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Katana Network (KAT) Technical Analysis Today

Katana Network (KAT) Technical Analysis Today

The Katana Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KAT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Katana Network's analysis below.

Katana Network (KAT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.004243---6.44%-10.87%-50.06%
Know more about Katana Network Price

Katana Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Katana Network across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 9
Neutral 4
Buy 13
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 2Buy 6
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00425
0.004249
R2
0.004249
0.004248
R1
0.004248
0.004248
PP
0.004247
0.004247
S1
0.004246
0.004246
S2
0.004245
0.004246
S3
0.004244
0.004245

Katana Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.63M
$6.94 M
$7.57 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Katana Network Capital Flow

Net InflowKATUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-17-$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-16$0.05 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.07 M0.00
2026-08-14-$0.03 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Katana Network

Trade Katana Network (KAT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Katana Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
KAT/USDT
$0.004246
$0.004246$0.004246
-1.16%
39.63M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

KAT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

KAT
KAT
USD
USD

1 KAT = 0.004243 USD