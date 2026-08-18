Kaspa (KAS) Technical Analysis Today The Kaspa Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into KAS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Kaspa's analysis below. Sign Up

Kaspa (KAS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02546 -- -2.93% -8.16% -25.46%

Kaspa Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Kaspa across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 2 Neutral 13 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 1 Neutral 9 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02544 0.02544 R2 0.02544 0.02543 R1 0.02543 0.02543 PP 0.02543 0.02543 S1 0.02542 0.02542 S2 0.02542 0.02542 S3 0.02541 0.02542

Kaspa Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -4.65M $35.53 M $40.17 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.41M 3-Day Active Buys $2.43 M 3-Day Active Sells $2.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.60M 7-Day Active Buys $4.60 M 7-Day Active Sells $4.00 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Kaspa Capital Flow Net Inflow KASUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.08 M 0.03 2026-08-17 -$0.35 M 0.03 2026-08-16 -$0.16 M 0.03 2026-08-15 -$0.06 M 0.03 2026-08-14 -$0.12 M 0.03 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.